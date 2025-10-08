Tragic parallels: Arturo Gatti Jr. dies at 17 in scene echoing his father’s death

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 9: Boxer Arturo Gatti poses during a photo shoot at the World Boxing and Fitness Center in Jersey City, New Jersey on August 9, 2006. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Arturo Gatti Jr, son of the boxing champion Arturo Gatti, has been confirmed dead at age 17. According to Chuck Zito, former bodyguard of Gatti, the 17-year-old was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico on October 7, 2025:

"It's with a heavy heart that I have to say,.... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR., who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday. The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago,"

The circumstances surrounding Gatti Jnr’s death are eerily similar to those of his father. In 2009, the Hall of Famer was found dead in a hotel in Brazil in circumstances that have remained a mystery.

The celebrated boxer’s death was initially ruled a murder, and Gatti Jnr’s mother, Rodrigues, was taken into custody.

His death was later ruled a suicide, and she was released. Gatti Jnr was just 10 months old when his father died.

More details about Arturo Gatti Jnr, as 17-year-old boxer passes away

Gatti Jnr was discovered in the apartment where he lived with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues. Additional information about his death hasn’t been released.

The 17-year-old followed in his father’s footsteps as an amateur boxer with plans to compete in the Olympics before going pro.

The boxing community has continued to mourn the rising star. The World Boxing Council President, Mauricio Sulaiman, expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family:

"The World Boxing Council and the global community of our sport pray for the profound loss of Arturo Gatti Jr. at the age of 17. May God rest his soul and help his family find peace."

The World Boxing Association stated that the young boxer will be reunited with his father amongst the stars:

"The WBA and the boxing world mourn the passing of Arturo Gatti Jr. His journey was just beginning, yet his spirit will live on -- now reunited with his legendary father among the stars."

Moe Latif, who has been Gatti Jnr’s trainer for years, confirmed the athlete’s passing and asked for privacy.

“It is unfortunately not a rumor or a joke. Arturo is gone. Id appreciate if you stop reaching out at this time.”

Jean Pascal, former light-heavyweight champion, mourned the tragic passing of the father and son:

"Sixteen years after losing his father, the world loses another Gatti. The son of a legendary fighter, one legacy. Both gone too soon. May they reunite in peace. My heart is heavy; life can be unfair sometimes.”

