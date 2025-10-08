What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 8, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, General Hospital is filled with tense confrontations, hidden agendas, and emotional revelations. Jack confronts Britt after she tries to blackmail Joss, while Carly questions Liz about her statements to the police, sparking new doubts about Michael’s role in Drew’s shooting.

At the hospital, Portia hides her positive pregnancy test as Curtis insists Drew has lost his leverage over them. Drew clashes with the couple before realizing the evidence from his safe has vanished.

At Sonny’s gym, Emma and Gio finally clear the air about their feelings, leading to a kiss.

Meanwhile, Jason meets Jack on the docks instead of Carly, and at home, Carly finds Joss in tears after learning Vaughn’s WSB secret.

Curtis concludes his marriage is over, Drew decides to frame Michael, and Anna’s search of the Quartermaine mansion takes a shocking turn when Edward’s gun is discovered missing.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on October 8, 2025

The episode begins at Sonny’s gym, where Emma is caught off guard when Gio tells her he is moving out of her and Anna’s place to live with Sonny.

She questions his sudden decision, unsure what changed between them. Their talk is cut short when Trina and Kai arrive.

Trina pulls Emma aside to stretch and catch up, noticing the tension and asking what happened. Meanwhile, Gio and Kai work out together, and Gio talks about the altercation with Drew at the church.

Kai’s reaction surprises him, since he laughs and says Drew deserved it.

When Emma walks off, Kai admits to Trina that he might have slipped up about his true feelings toward Drew, but assures her he covered. Trina reminds him he needs to keep pretending loyalty to Drew until the shooter is caught.

At the hospital, Joss confronts Britt, warning that she has more to lose than she does. Britt fires back, threatening to expose Joss as a WSB agent unless she gets her a suite at the Metro Court.

Jack arrives before the situation escalates, and Britt hurries off. J

oss updates Jack, who promises to handle Britt. Later, Jack corners Britt and warns that if she stirs up more trouble, the WSB will question her about her ties to the Five Poppies.

He implies that if she was involved in their research, she could face life in prison.

At the hospital, Portia hides a positive pregnancy test just before Curtis walks in. He says Drew has lost his leverage and can no longer blackmail them.

Portia wants to help Curtis push Drew into admitting the truth. In Drew’s room, he’s up and walking with a cane and tells Willow he wants her and Scout to move in once he’s released.

Willow hesitates, saying it might hurt her custody case. When she gets a text from the court saying her review is delayed until January, Drew promises to have Martin fix it. Portia and Curtis arrive, leading to a heated argument in which Drew reminds Portia that he can ruin her career.

She challenges him to do it and walks out, and Curtis later decides their marriage is truly over.

Carly visits Liz to ask what she told the police about her threats against Drew. Liz insists the police haven’t contacted her and suggests Michael may now be the prime suspect. Carly denies it but looks uneasy when Liz steps out to take a call.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Anna and Chase discover the warrant has the wrong address, forcing them to leave. Jason thanks Ronnie for helping and insists she’s family, though Tracy disagrees.

When Anna returns with the corrected warrant, Jason and Michael are gone, and Chase reports that Edward’s gun is missing.

Elsewhere, Martin tells Drew that the incriminating evidence against Portia is gone. Drew realizes Curtis or Portia must have taken it and decides to frame Michael for the shooting.

Meanwhile, Emma and Gio finally talk through their misunderstandings, and after clearing the air, they share a kiss.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.