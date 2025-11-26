What's next for Rick Wakeman after his brain surgery? Former Yes keyboardist speaks out on his diagnosis and recovery

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Rick Wakeman performs The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table in full for the first time since 1975 on day 2 of Stone Free Festival at The O2 Arena on June 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns)

Rick Wakeman recently had brain surgery and is recuperating at home. He said that he will be able to go on tour next year and is in good shape to perform at a couple of events next month. The 76-year-old artist shared a health update on his official website.

The former keyboardist for popular rock band Yes said:

“As many of you may be aware, a few months ago I had to reschedule my American tour because of health issues, as I was diagnosed with the neurological disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus.”

He continued:

“Following hospitalised operational tests in September, I had the necessary corrective ‘shunt’ brain surgery last week,” he continued, “which I am pleased to say was very successful, and I am now recuperating at home, being cared for by my lovely wife and our wonderful furry healing animals!”

He revealed that he might be able to go on tour in March 2026 and would be present at the two Saving Strays charity concerts in Norwich next month.

“I have to take things easy for a while but have been told by my surgeon that I will be perfectly fine to travel to America for the tour with my son Oliver in March and will be fine for all future engagements after that. I will also be fine for the 2 Saving Strays charity concerts in Norwich and Ipswich on December 19th and 20th.”

Rick Wakeman assures fans of his playing ability in a website statement

Wakeman announced to fans that he is still capable of playing the piano after surgery. His performance at the Saving Strays charity concerts in December 2025 will be his first since undergoing surgery. He added:

“I am also pleased to say that it doesn’t seem to have affected my piano playing in any way as I still seem to be very capable of hitting the odd wrong note here and there when I lose my concentration!! Once again, I'd like to thank everybody who wished me well over the last few months for a speedy recovery as it really did mean a lot to me.”

In May, Rick Wakeman announced that he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). He cancelled all his scheduled concerts and projects at the time to focus on his health.

He told People magazine after the announcement that he was getting better.

“I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay. What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.