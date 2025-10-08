Survivor 49 contestant Jake pulled from game after venomous snake bite in Fiji

Jake Latimer from Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram @jakelatimer66)

Survivor Season 49 aired a dramatic episode on October 8, 2025, when contestant Jake Latimer was medically evacuated after being bitten by a sea krait, a venomous snake native to the waters of Fiji.

Latimer, a 36-year-old correctional officer from Regina, Saskatchewan, was sitting by the ocean when the snake bit his right foot. Medical personnel quickly arrived and transported him from the beach to a base camp for evaluation.

According to host Jeff Probst, this was the first time in the show’s history that a contestant had to leave due to a snake bite.

While doctors confirmed that no venom was injected, the injury and resulting dehydration made it unsafe for Latimer to continue competing. Probst told viewers,

“We’ve never had anything like this happen,” emphasizing the show’s priority on safety.

Latimer, who was expecting his first child at the time, returned home in time for the birth.

His removal left the Kele tribe short on numbers going into the next challenge.

The episode showed the emotional reaction of fellow contestants as they learned of his evacuation before continuing with the game.

Jake Latimer's medical evacuation from the Survivor's team

Host Jeff Probst explained the situation to viewers and contestants, saying,

“Jake is obviously emotionally upset, as anybody would be. But we felt like we should bring you inside this so you really know what's happening.”

The show’s medical team confirmed that Latimer had not been poisoned, but the physical toll and stress made it unsafe for him to stay.

Probst added,

“It’s really rare for sea kraits to inject venom; they usually just want you to go away.”

He told the cast that the team could not risk sending Latimer back to camp without food or proper rest. The Survivor team transported him off the island for further observation.

Latimer’s exit marked the first medical evacuation from a snake bite in the show’s history.

His tribe, Kele, was left with three members and an emotional loss. Fellow contestants were seen tearing up when informed of the incident. The episode later confirmed that Latimer reunited with his wife and witnessed the birth of his child after returning home.

Tribal council and elimination in Survivor 49

After the evacuation, the Kele tribe continued to face setbacks.

The team lost another immunity challenge, forcing them to attend tribal council. The tribe, now down to three members, included Jeremiah Ing, Alex Moore, and Sophi Balerdi.

During the vote, Jeremiah Ing, a 39-year-old events manager from Ontario, was eliminated in a 2–1 vote.

Ing had planned to blindside Moore and flush out his hidden immunity idol, but his ally, Balerdi, changed sides. Moore used his idol even though he did not need to, securing his safety and a stronger alliance with Balerdi.

Speaking in his exit interview, Ing said,

“I’ve wanted to play this game for 24 years, and I’m disappointed. There were so many lows on tribe Kele, but I learned so much about myself.”

The episode ended with two members remaining in the Kele tribe as the game moved forward.

Survivor Season 49 continues to air on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Jeff Probst remains the long-time host and executive producer of the reality competition filmed on Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands.

