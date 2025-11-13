"I can't have kids naturally": Survivor 49's Savannah opens up about the toll of enduring a toxic workplace

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor season 49 aired a new episode on November 12, 2025, in which Savannah opened up about the effects her body had to endure when she worked at an unhealthy workplace, where she was sidelined and neglected.

When the Survivor episode opened, Savannah felt she was back in a similar place among the cast members, feeling like she was at the bottom of the group, and that no one wanted to speak with her.

In an emotional conversation with Steven, Savannah opened up about her past job and its negative effects, saying:



“It was so stressful that it messed up my hormones. So, my body was basically in flux. I stopped getting a period. I can’t have kids naturally, like, it was so stressful it literally impacted, like, the rest of my life.”



Still coping with the consequences of enduring the realities of such a workplace, Savannah added that she feared she would experience something similar, as she felt she was on the outs with the rest of the cast members.

However, the episodes proved to have a big turnaround for the “hot grim reaper,” as she not only earned immunity but an additional advantage.

Survivor star Savannah opens up about the trauma of being left out at her previous workplace







In one segment of the episode, Savannah broke down in tears, noting that she felt left out and like the “pariah of this group” and a loser.

The Survivor star shared that it brought up “tough emotions” for her as she had been in a similar situation in the past.

During a conversation with Steven, she shared:



“I was brought on to this team, and essentially, like, the team thought that I took someone’s job and that I didn’t deserve to be there.”



She continued that her team members eventually sidelined her and refused to engage in conversations with her.



“It was a job where I was on camera, so, you know, when the cameras are on, they would talk to me, and we would laugh, and we would make jokes, and everything would be good. But as soon as it was commercial break, nothing,” Savannah added.



The Survivor castaway became emotional as she recalled how her team members would not even look at her, while she would hear them gossiping about her.

She told Steven that she had been at the job for two years, bound by a contract, and during that period, the stress affected her hormones.

It not only impacted her menstrual cycle but also made her incapable of bearing children naturally.

Steven was caught off guard by Savannah’s story. Meanwhile, Savannah feared she would have to face a similar situation with her co-stars as well.



“Being out here, I knew it was going to be stressful, I knew it was going to be hard, I knew I was probably going to cry a lot. But like I had no idea it was gonna be this trigger for this wave of emotions that I thought I had buried,” she said.



Nonetheless, she remained determined to push her limits and do whatever was required to fight for herself.

Later in the episode, the ten castaways were split into two teams of five and made to compete in an immunity challenge.

Savannah’s team, which included Steven, Kristina, Soph, Alex, and herself, won the challenge and earned immunity.

As for Savannah, she also received an advantage after outlasting all the other cast members in the immunity task.

