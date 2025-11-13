"You pushed hard tonight": The Amazing Race's Joseph praises Adam's resilience amid health issues

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 aired a new episode on November 12, 2025, in which Joseph and Adam Abdin reached the Pit Stop in last place.

However, they were not eliminated from the contest as host Phil Keoghan informed them that the leg was a non-elimination leg.

This particular race had taken a toll on Adam’s health as he struggled to push through the competition due to critically low blood sugar levels throughout the day.

However, despite the hurdle, he refused to take a break. On November 12, Joseph took to Instagram to appreciate his brother and raise awareness about diabetes since November is Diabetes Awareness Month.



“I can't begin to tell you all how proud I am, especially this leg. Your [Adam’s] Dexcom was blaring that you were critically low all day unti it finally expired, and you still wouldn’t give me five minutes to replace it because, in your words, every second counted. You pushed hard tonight, and I saw how much harder you pushed in person,” Joseph wrote.



He added that he looked up to Adam’s perseverance whenever he felt down or “hopeless,” and pushed through despite the struggles. That said, Adam noted that he was proud to be his partner.

The Amazing Race star Joseph uses his social media platform to raise awareness about diabetes







In the November 12 episode of The Amazing Race, the teams had to learn and perform a traditional Romanian folk dance as part of a Detour.

Joseph and Adam struggled to pass the round, and because the choreography depleted their energy, Adam’s blood sugar levels touched a critical mark.

Joseph noticed his state and even requested that he take a break, but he refused to stop. It took them six tries to get their dance routine approved.

They reached the Pit Stop in last place and knew they would be eliminated. However, Phil surprised them by delivering the good news of a non-elimination leg.

Adam broke down in tears, relieved they would not have to go home. After the episode aired, Joseph took to Instagram to praise Adam for his effort.



“I’m lucky to be your partner, and you, and everyone who champions diabetes day after day, are an inspiration to all of us,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.



In another Story, Joseph applauded how Adam completed the entire leg “outside of normal limits.”

He recalled them dancing when Adam asked him to trust him and let him carry on, since he was aware of his limits.

Surprised to see his determination, Joseph said that Adam had “no limits.”



“This leg reminded me how strong he and others who have to fight this off are,” he added.



That said, Joseph thanked the show's fans for their messages and drew attention to all people with diabetes during Diabetes Awareness Month.

He wrote that he wanted to “appreciate the people” living with diabetes, and take a minute to learn and share information about the condition.

He hoped others would also make the effort of educating themselves on the devices diabetic people relied on and the work they had to put in to keep their blood sugar levels under control.



“This community is full of real-life superheroes, and they deserve that recognition every day,” Joseph said.



He also pointed out the shortcomings of the healthcare system, noting that essential items such as insulin, sensors, test strips, glucose tablets, and more were still unaffordable for many people.

According to him, diabetes management “should never be a luxury or a financial gamble.”

By raising awareness, he sought to push for a world where people could prioritize their health. He hoped people would realize that affordability and accessibility mattered as much as appreciation.

Stay tuned for more updates.