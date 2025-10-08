Is Dolly Parton okay? Singer shares health update and emotional message to fans

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

In a new video, Dolly Parton has assured fans and well-wishers that she is okay. On October 8, 2025, the country music legend shared an X video captioned “I ain’t dead yet! ”

Dolly Parton paused from shooting a commercial for the Grand Ole Opry to give a lengthy update on what she's been up to.

“I want to say something! Well, today is October 8th, and obviously, I'm here doing some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, which is why I'm dressed kinda like a country western girl. But before I got started, I wanted to say that I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here.”

The Jolene crooner addressed rumors that she was critically ill and denounced an AI video that showed Reba McIntyre visiting her at her deathbed.



She added that she was making the video to put everyone at ease and announce that she was fine and not as sick as people were making her out to be.

“Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seemed to be really concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers, cause I'm a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything.”

“I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of,” Dolly Parton reveals in an X update video

Dolly Parton shared in her X update that while she wasn’t dying, she was treating some health concerns caused by negligence after her husband Carl passed away:

“But I want you to know that I'm okay, I've got some problems as I mentioned. Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of. Anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said we need to take care of this, we need to take care of that. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home.”

She concluded the video:

“Anyway, there are just a lot of rumors flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was okay. So anyhow, that's what I wanted to say, and I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me. So I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”

On October 7, 2025, the country singer’s sister, Freida Parton, posted on Facebook, urging fans to pray for her sister, adding that Dolly was facing health struggles.