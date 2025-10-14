Dolly Parton launches new cookware collection in collaboration with Lodge: All you need to know

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Dolly Parton and Lodge Cast Iron have cooked up a new collection of kitchenware, which is already available for purchase. The cookware giants and the country music legend’s newly introduced Lodge Enamelled Cast Iron Dolly Parton Dutch Oven comes in exciting pastel colours and sell for $90 on the brand’s website.



These Dutch Ovens are said to combine superior heat retention and distribution with easy-to-clean surfaces and a gorgeous design. Dolly and Lodge Cast Iron launched their first collaborative brainchild in 2024–a cast iron skillet shaped like a guitar, the singer’s favourite instrument.

The collection celebrated the singer’s music legacy with intricate designs like butterflies, guitars, and Parton’s silhouettes etched on them.

The duo went on to produce Christmas-themed collections, including Have a Dolly Christmas and Jolene, Please Don’t Take My Pan. They have also released a butterfly-shaped pan and cast-iron trivet.

Lodge Cast Iron has said that their collection is inspired by the singer’s songs and Southern straight-talk:

“Her songs inspire us, her Southern straight-talk transforms us, and her generosity inspires us. Our original Dolly Parton cast iron pieces celebrate this icon, who just so happens to know her skillets, too.”

More details on the Dolly Parton X Cast Iron collab

The enamelled Dutch oven set comes in shades approved by the country music icon, Blush & Bashful, Islands in the Stream, Hard Candy Christmas and Mountain Mist.

The kitchenware boasts a glittery finish and lids that feature gold knobs, Parton’s name and butterfly imagery.

The different sizing options include 3-quart, 5-quart and 7-quart Dutch Ovens compatible with several stovetops and ovens up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Dutch Oven collection also features a musical-themed trivet available in three colours. These Trivets come in handy for creating a barrier between hot cookware and kitchen surfaces.



While they protect countertops from scratching and burning, they also withstand high heat and the weight of the cookware. Their feet are made of rubber and a metal hanger to prevent slipping.

They also feature the country singer’s autograph and signature butterfly markings. They sell for $40 at Lodgecastiron.com.

