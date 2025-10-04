Did Diddy fall to his knees after being sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison? Viral courtroom sketch explored

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

A courtroom sketch from Diddy's trial has gone viral after DJ Akademiks shared the same recently through a tweet on October 3, 2025. Akademiks claimed that the sketch was from the time when the rapper heard his sentencing of a little over four years behind bars. In the sketch, Combs was seen on his knees with his head on the chair.

The tweet came with a caption that read,

"A new courtroom sketch of Diddy shows him dropping to his knees after being sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison."

The post even garnered more than 23K views as well as hundreds of likes. Many shared their opinions on the tweet as well. However, it must be clarified that the tweet by Akademiks was misleading and that the sketch is not a new one. Instead, it was from the time when Diddy was acquitted of the severe charges initially pressed against him.

According to an article dated July 3, published by BBC, the sketch popped up after the jurors appeared at the court to declare that they found him not guilty of running a criminal enterprise with employees, and s*x trafficking. The rapper immediately fell to his knees and buried his head on a chair.

Thus, the tweet that DJ Akademiks posted recently is misleading, since it is actually from a few months ago. The rapper did not fall to his knees after the sentencing happened recently.

Prosecutors suggested 11 years citing Diddy's records of domestic abuse

Sean "Diddy" Combs recently received his sentence of 4 years and 2 months behind bars. The sentencing happened after the severe charges against him were dropped months back. According to reports by the BBC, the prosecution suggested that the jail time must be for about eleven years, citing the rapper's history of domestic violence.

According to Judge Arun Subramanian, a strict sentencing was required to send a message across. At one point in time, Diddy issued apologies to his former partners, specifically Casandra Ventura, and "Jane", for his actions. He continued,

"My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick. I got lost in excess, I got lost in my ego."

Apart from his former partners, Sean "Diddy" Combs also apologized to his mother and children for them having to go through this crisis. He even talked about his children, most of whom were in the courtroom. He believed that his kids "deserved better". Diddy further asked for mercy from the judge, saying that he would ruin this chance. The rapper continued,

"I ask your honour for mercy. I beg your honour for mercy."

Diddy's trial ended in July 2025 and he was acquitted of three serious charges. The rapper, however, was found guilty of two other charges that were pressed against him. Sean "Diddy" Combs, meanwhile, had denied all the allegations against him in the beginning.

Separately, a number of lawsuits have been filed against the rapper. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has been handling many of these suits, stated that over a hundred individuals across the US have either sued Diddy or planned to do so.

