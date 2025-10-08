General Hospital spoilers: Dante and Anna team up, Nathan makes a bold declaration, and Britt lashes out amid a crumbling alibi

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, October 9, 2025, tease a tense and revealing episode as the investigation into Drew Cain’s shooting takes a major turn. Anna Devane and Dante Falconeri team up once again to reexamine the list of suspects, leading to a shocking discovery when someone’s alibi collapses under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Nathan West makes a bold declaration that leaves Britt Westbourne reeling, sparking questions about his identity and intentions since his mysterious return to Port Charles.

Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks scrambles to cover her tracks as her lies begin to unravel, forcing her into dangerous territory with both Britt and Jack Brennan.

As Jason Morgan confronts Brennan with a serious threat and Michael Corinthos stuns Willow with an unexpected offer, tensions rise across town.

Thursday’s episode promises confrontations, secrets, and fallout that could alter the lives of several Port Charles residents.

