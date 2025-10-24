Taco Bell teams up with BIGS for spicy Fire! Sauce Sunflower Seeds

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 30: An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taco Bell Corp. announced that on March 31, 2020, the company will give everyone in the country one free beef nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco, no purchase necessary, to drive-thru customers at participating locations while supplies last as a way of thanking people who are helping their communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company also announced it would relaunch its Round Up program, which gives customers the option to "round up" their order total to the nearest dollar, to raise funds for the No Kid Hungry campaign. The Taco Bell Foundation will also be donating $1 million dollars to the campaign. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taco Bell has teamed up with BIGS to turn snack time into a heat‑filled surprise, rolling out Taco Bell Fire! Sauce Sunflower Seeds. This bold spin on the sunflower seeds drenches them in the chain's signature fiery tomato‑based hot sauce, a blend of tomato puree, jalapeños, chili peppers, and onions, so every bite lands with a punch of heat.

Great for snacking on the go or powering through a day at the office, these sunflower seeds have already won over fans, swiftly amassing five‑star reviews, for the kick they add to an everyday favorite.

Taco Bell and BIGS spice up snacking with Taco Bell Fire! Sauce Sunflower Seeds

Taco Bell keeps its fans guessing with a stream of offbeat menu drops and headline‑making collaborations. From reviving Y2K treats on its Decades Menu to rolling out the midnight‑hued Mountain Dew Baja Blast, the fast‑food heavyweight never stops surprising. It's also partnered with standout names, Mike's Hot, which supplied a sweet‑heat Honey Diablo Sauce, and Salt & Straw, which crafted the Tacolate, delivering a roster of limited‑edition, one‑off flavors. The latest Taco Bell collaboration just hit the shelves, pledging to drench a fan‑favorite snack in blistering heat.

Taco Bell and BIGS are conjuring a snack that delivers a flavor blast. Riding the wave of their Taco Supreme Flavor, where Taco Bell's signature taco spices mingle with sunflower seeds, the Taco Bell Fire! Sauce Sunflower Seeds dial up the heat further.

Drenched in the kick of Taco Bell's Fire! Sauce, these roasted sunflower seeds deliver a take on an old‑school snack. According to Allrecipes, a 5.35‑ounce pouch goes for $3.29. While you won't see them on Taco Bell's menu, they're a click away, on Amazon, Walmart, or the BIGS site. If you're a snack aficionado hunting for a splash of heat, in the grind, this collaborative release offers a scorching taste‑laden option you'll find hard to decline.

