When did Nathan Kress marry London Elise Moore? Relationship explored as couple celebrate 10 years of marriage

Nathan Kress and his wife hit a big moment this week when they marked ten years of marriage on Monday, Nov. 17. The ex-iCarly actor took to Instagram alongside her, posting emotional updates about their shared path so far - with old inside jokes and photos fans hadn't seen before.

His message kicked off with goofy clips: eating cereal in the shower, dozing off in the car seat, riding a scooter in face masks with their dog tagging along - proof that their relationship has been full of laughs and close moments from the start.

Nathan Kress and London Elise Moore’s relationship moved quickly and quietly into the spotlight, beginning with their engagement in May 2015 and followed by a wedding just six months later in Los Angeles. Their big day brought back old pals from the iCarly days, giving fans a nostalgic little reunion. Almost ten years on, things have shifted; home life now swirls around a parenting trio: Rosie Carolyn, Evie Elise, plus baby Lincoln William, who just celebrated his birthday.

Nathan and London celebrate ten years together

Nathan and London hit a big moment lately - ten years since their wedding - sharing raw thoughts online alongside old snapshots mixed with new ones, showing how far they've come. He posted a string of pictures moving from goofy times to quiet, touching scenes, like her glowing in her bridal gown or them kissing on a balcony right after saying vows.

In his words, he split those ten years into chunks: wild trips, tough patches, slow changes, inside jokes, deep reliance, and just refusing to give up, painting love as something carefully shaped over time. She answered softly with her own set of shots - snuggled-up pics, real-life family chaos, and one powerful frame from the wedding when they kissed under flowering walls made of green hedges lit by color. He captioned the post as:

"10 years with this absolute 10 ❤️10 years of Adventure. 10 years of Unexpected Struggle. 10 years of Unexpected Success. 10 years of Radical Growth. 10 years of Every Type Of Laughter. 10 years of Trust. 10 years of Faith. 10 years of Fighting For Each Other. 10 years of Legacy Building. 10 years of One Foot In Front Of The Other. 10 years of Sprinting Toward The Goal. 10 years down, all of them to go. @londonelisekress you are all of it. I love you forever."

She thanked him, admired him deeply, while trusting every part of their journey together - Nathan wasn't just a partner but her biggest gift here on earth. His name means 'Gift of God,' which somehow matches exactly who he is to her. Ending warmly, she smiled toward what’s coming next, eager for more years ahead as they move into year ten side by side.

She posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it as:

"Our first decade has passed, and you remain the ultimate highlight of my life on this earth, my love. Your name, meaning “Gift of God”, suits you perfectly, as that’s exactly what you’ve been to me. A gift, of the rarest form, that can only come from God Himself. Thank you for 10 years of the most unconditional love, whatever has come our way. You are my treasure. You are my blessing. Here’s to every day we get together past this point, as we gratefully & excitedly step into decade two."

