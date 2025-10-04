Who is Ramitheicon? All about CoolKicks worker who went viral on TikTok for sneaker buying and selling as owner of the company gets arrested

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen on a phone on March 13, 2024 in New York City. Congress is set to vote and pass a bill that could ban the popular app TikTok nationwide and be sent to the Senate for a vote. The bill would force the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest from TikTok and other applications that it owns within six months after passage of the bill or face a ban. Lawmakers argue that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government making the app a national security threat. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, on Thursday night (October 2), CoolKicks founder, Adeel Shams, was arrested by the LAPD after their warehouse was raided by officers. In the wake of Adeel's arrest, Ramitheicon - one of the store workers from CoolKicks' LA branch - has come under the spotlight.

Originally named Rami Almordaah, Ramitheicon is a sneaker content creator on TikTok with a massive fan following of 2 million. Almordaah works as the chief authenticator at the sneaker resale company, where he started working when he was only 13.

Almordaah has risen through the ranks at CoolKicks as he has proven to be an asset to the company with his sneaker authentication skills - an invaluable quality needed in the global sneaker resale business.

According to Unveilgenius, Ramitheicon's authentication process involves a thorough examination of the sneaker box, checking its fonts, labels, and finally, the distinct smell of genuine sneakers themselves.

In addition to his dealings and negotiations with sellers, Ramitheicon also interacts with CoolKicks' customers - both offline and online - which adds to the company's reputation as a one-stop destination for sneaker enthusiasts. It also reflects the blend of social media and retail that helps the business thrive.

Per the media outlet, Rami's popularity online has often drawn visitors from overseas to meet him in person and experience the store.

Adeel Shams was on a livestream when CoolKicks' warehouse was raided by LAPD

Footage of the owner of Cool Kicks getting raided on live.



Shams was booked by the BUNCO/FORGERY division, which handles cases involving fraud, counterfeit goods, and more. He was released at midnight on October 3rd. https://t.co/R8ulZojRKN pic.twitter.com/sbpWixGF07 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 3, 2025

A video clip from CoolKicks' livestream channel, WhatNot, reveals that Adeel Sham was live when he heard loud noises in the background, which were likely from their raid.

Soleretriever reports that the livestream takes place from the company's warehouse, which is why Shams commented on being swatted before ending the stream abruptly.

On Friday morning (October 3), the company's WhatNot account was suspended. The LAPD booking records also revealed that Shams was arrested over felony charges by the LAPD's BUNCO/FORGERY division, which deals with crimes that involve financial crimes, fraud, and counterfeit products.

While Shams was released - possibly on bail - late Friday night, records show a court date of October 23, 2025, which is when their case is likely to get a hearing.

In the wake of the arrest and raid, CoolKicks also stated their socials to explain what had been going on:

"The LAPD impounded a small allotment of Nike sneakers that Coolkicks purchased and received within the last 48 hours, alleging that the merchandise was stolen."

The statement claimed that their entire team was shocked by the news and had no knowlege of the products being stolen, adding that they had made the purchase "in good faith". It concluded with the display of their confidence in truth eventually coming out.

