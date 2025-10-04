When did Blake Lively and Taylor Swift become friends? Timeline explored as actress shows love to ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album amid fallout rumors

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s Friendship Timeline Explored (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s long-standing friendship has been one of Hollywood’s most admired bonds — marked by mutual support, collaborations, and public affection. However, as of late 2025, the two stars are reportedly not on speaking terms amid speculation surrounding Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, and Lively’s ongoing legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Even with this apparent disagreement, their friendship goes back almost ten years. Over that time, they connected through shared milestones, creative work, and personal encouragement.

When Did Blake Lively and Taylor Swift Become Friends

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift became friends in 2015, when Lively posted a funny Instagram caption to a scene in Swift’s Bad Blood music video. A funny social media interaction soon led to a day spent together in Australia while Lively was on Swift’s 1989 World Tour. Since that time, their friendship has continued to develop, first through their professional family projects, then their public moments together.

Timeline of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s Friendship

In 2015, Taylor and Blake met while the Love Story singer was touring in Australia. The two spent a day at Warner Bros. Movie World and hit it off right away. That's where their friendship journey started.

By 2016, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, celebrated the Fourth of July at Taylor Swift’s party. Fans learned about them hanging out with Swift and her friends through photos from the day. Later that year, in December, Lively sent Swift birthday wishes. This shows their friendship was growing stronger.

Their connection became stronger in 2017. Swift included Lively and Reynolds' daughter, James, in the Reputation album song “Gorgeous.”

In 2018, the couple cheered Swift on from the audience at one of her concerts.

In 2019, the two rang in New Year’s Eve with Swift at a costume party. Later that year, in December, Lively attended Swift’s 30th birthday celebration.

By 2020, their friendship had grown so close it felt more like family. In her song "Betty" from Folklore, Swift mentioned Lively and Reynolds' kids—James, Inez, and Betty—and later thanked the family during her Grammy speech in 2021.

During 2021 and 2022, Lively stepped in to direct Swift's music video "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" and also joined her at different industry events. She also accompanied Swift to various events in the industry. Their collaboration earned recognition and highlighted how well they work together.

In 2023, after Taylor Swift ended things with Joe Alwyn, she and Blake Lively were often spotted together. They hung out in New York City and showed up at Kansas City Chiefs games with their partners and other friends. Lively even brought her daughters to Swift’s Eras Tour, and Swift mentioned them onstage during the show.

Their bond stayed strong through 2024. Swift showed her support when Ryan Reynolds released Deadpool & Wolverine and spent time with Lively in Rhode Island. Reynolds later shared that Swift is the godparent to their kids, which shows how close they are.

In 2025, things got tense between them when Lively faced a legal dispute with Baldoni, and Swift got subpoenaed during the process. Sources shared that Swift wanted to avoid being part of the mess, which caused a rift between them. Earlier in the year, there were stories of them trying to make amends, but by August, a source told PEOPLE that Taylor and Blake aren't speaking.

Going from their first meeting in 2015 to the rumored fallout in 2025, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship has been full of highs and lows.