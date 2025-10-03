“Ruin the friendship isn’t about Blake Lively?”: Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl track 6 sparks fan theories online

Taylor Swift's Ruin the Friendship is creating headlines for its lyrics (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3, 2025. However, the singles are creating headlines for different reasons, and the sixth track, Ruin the Friendship, resulted in multiple fan theories online.

According to Page Six, the single was originally believed to be speaking about Swift’s friend and actress, Blake Lively. Notably, the duo’s relationship is reportedly going through stress after Taylor’s name got involved in Blake’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

However, the lyrics of Ruin the Friendship refer to Taylor Swift having a crush on a guy during her high school days, and the boy is already in a relationship with a girl. Moreover, Swift refers to the fact that there would have been hurdles if the boy had also developed the same feelings for her, as she sings:

“It was not convenient, no / But your girlfriend was away / Should’ve kissed you anyway / Wilted corsage dangles from my wrist / Over his shoulder I catch a glimpse / And see … you looking at me / and it was not an invitation.”

Netizens shared their theories about what the lyrics might be referring to, including Taylor and Blake’s friendship, as one of them wrote:

“Ruin the friendship isn’t about Blake Lively??????”

Another person seemingly questioned whether the song was about Taylor Swift’s past friendship with Justin Bieber. The user also added a video where Taylor was speaking about singing at an unknown person’s funeral, who was 21 years old.

“Wait, is ruin the friendship about him?”, @discodiick wrote .

An individual alleged that the single could be addressing Taylor Swift’s friend Jeff Lang.

“Ruin the Friendship is about Jeff Lang. Taylors old friend / I guess crush too who passed away in 2010 due to an overdose”, @confettiswiftie commented .

A user claimed that the single could be associated with the late actor and musician Cory Monteith.

“My immediate thought was that Ruin the Friendship is about Cory Montheith aw”, @justice4MattR stated .

One of the responses featured the user speaking about the message included in the song, describing it as a “misplaced track”, based on the theme of the single and album.

“Ruin the friendship has a sweet message of not being to scared to take that leap with someone because you’re gonna regret it (triggering) but its presence on this album puzzles me. It feels like a very misplaced track given the theme of the song vs the album theme”, @leavemetoheavnn said .

Taylor Swift shares a social media post celebrating the arrival of her album

As mentioned earlier, Swift’s latest project, The Life of a Showgirl, is out now. Notably, Taylor has been sharing updates about the project through Instagram over the last few weeks, and the album arrived at midnight.

She has now posted some pictures on October 3, 2025, after the release of her album, which featured her wearing different outfits. A few of the snaps were seemingly taken during her performance. The caption started with Taylor Swift confirming her album’s release and added:

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right. A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait. If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain.”

The Life of a Showgirl arrives after The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in 2024 and managed to remain on top of the US Billboard 200 and other charts.