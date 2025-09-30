Trump announces 100% tariff on films made outside of USA

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On September 29, 2025, President Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 100% tariff on “any and all movies” produced outside the United States. He made the declaration in a Truth Social post and framed it as a response to “stolen” U.S. film jobs.

The post did not include timing, legal basis, or enforcement details. Major outlets note this is a reprise of a similar May threat that never produced a formal policy. Analysts say it is unclear how a tariff would even be applied to digital media or to global co-productions that mix U.S. and foreign work.

As per the Truth Social post dated September 29, 2025, Trump stated,

They also warn that foreign retaliation could target American films’ overseas box office, where U.S. titles usually earn most of their revenue.

California officials, unions, and trade groups argue that the better fix is a federal production incentive rather than blanket levies.

What exactly did Trump announce, and where did he say it?

Trump announced the tariff in a Truth Social post on September 29, repeating a May threat and attacking California’s governor by name. News accounts report no executive order, rulemaking notice, timeline, or enforcement guidance. The White House did not respond to questions on legal authority. The whole Truth Social post on @realDonaldTrump dated September 29, 2025, reads,

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!"

It further read,

"Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT"

Sources report that studios and the White House did not immediately comment, and that analysts expect higher costs could reach consumers.

Several outlets note this was a headline risk for media investors and introduced new uncertainty into studio planning and distribution.

Coverage of the announcement pointed to declines in select entertainment stocks after the statement.

There is no published executive action, no posted rulemaking, and no federal guidance on how a tariff would be applied to films or streaming content.

What’s the context, and could a 100% movie tariff even be enforced?

Industry reality check: The U.S. runs a strong trade surplus in filmed entertainment. Motion Picture Association figures cited by AP report dated September 29, 2025, put exports at about 22.6 billion dollars in 2023, with a trade surplus of roughly 15.3 billion dollars.

Retaliation could shut U.S. films out of foreign screens and shrink overseas revenue that often makes up most of a title’s total.

Enforcement puzzle: Films and television are digital intellectual property and often co-produced across borders.

AP highlights that applying a customs tariff to such content is non-trivial, and definitions like country of origin are murky in modern production chains.

Legal headwinds: TheWrap report dated September 29, 2025, flags limits in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Amendments in 1988 and 1994 exclude “informational materials,” including films, from certain emergency trade powers.

That casts doubt on a sweeping levy absent congressional action.

What are politicians, unions, and Hollywood voices saying?

As per an X post dated September 29, 2025, California Governor Gavin Newsom remarked and clapped back,

“You’re already paying more for eggs, coffee, toys, shoes, electricity, furniture, cars, and flights. Now, Trump wants to raise taxes to see the movies. PAY MORE AND ENJOY NOTHING. That’s Donald Trump’s America.”

He paired the message with metrics touting California’s expanded film and TV tax credits. As per a report in TheWrap dated September 29, 2025, Representative Laura Friedman stated,

“I’m relieved President Trump recognizes that we are losing a signature American product: the domestic film & TV industry. However, his 100% tariff on foreign films will raise costs for consumer.”

She urged a national film tax credit instead. As per an X post dated September 29, 2025, Senator Adam Schiff stated,

“Congress should pass a bipartisan, globally competitive federal film incentive to bring back production and jobs, rather than levy a tariff that could have unintended and damaging consequences.”

For readers, the bottom line is simple. The tariff announcement is a political signal without implementing details.

