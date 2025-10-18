Did a fan get arrested after assaulting streamer Emiru during TwitchCon event? Complete footage revealed

Emiru Incident at TwitchCon 2025 (Image via X / @FearedBuck)

Twitch star Emiru (Emily Schunk) faced a scary moment at a fan meet-up during TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego. Videos on X and Reddit show a guy walking up to her on stage and trying to kiss her neck without asking. Security jumped in right away, pulling the man away from Emiru to keep her safe. She looked shaken, and the staff helped her leave the stage.

So some freak just assaulted Emiru at @TwitchCon . This behavior is fucking disgusting. I’m amazed that she still came back to finish the Meet and Greet line, honestly she deserves the utmost of respect. THIS HAS TO STOP!!!@EmiruUpdatess @emiru pic.twitter.com/pyO2QHQ9Pv — BaconCrumbz 🥓 @TwitchCon SD (@BaconCrumbz) October 18, 2025

So far, TwitchCon people and the police haven't confirmed if they've caught the guy or if he's in trouble for what he did. This isn't the first time creators have worried about safety at big events.

Emiru recalls past security ban as new TwitchCon incident sparks concerns over creator safety

Just this year, Emiru got mixed up in another stalker situation that also involved her fellow streamers Valkyrae and Cinna. During a livestream chat on October 17, 2025, Emiru talked to FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" about a past TwitchCon event. She shared a story about her personal security guard getting kicked out for good. The guard had stopped someone who kept following her around. Even though the guard didn't hurt anyone, the event staff still made him leave.

"I've had a security guard, two years ago, where there was a guy following me around TwitchCon, and he, like, asked him to stop. My guard asked him, the guy wouldn't stop. So, he grabbed the guy, but he didn't, like, hurt him. He was just holding the guy until, like, they called the con security came. And then, for some reason, they're like, 'Yeah, because your security guard touched him, he's like, perma-banned from the venue forever,'" she said.

The latest occurrence has prompted renewed attention toward event safety and creator protection measures at major conventions like TwitchCon. Organizers have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident or any updates on the attendee’s status.