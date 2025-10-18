"I PRAYED FOR THIS": Big Brother UK fans celebrate Farida's return to the show

Emily and Farida (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK’s October 17 episode saw two former housemates return to the show as part of the series’ latest eviction twist.

Make-up artist, Farida Khalifa, from Wolverhampton, was one of the returnees alongside evictee Emily Hewertson, who was the first housemate to be sent home from the current season.

Like Emily, who became a victim of a launch night twist, Farida was also the first participant to get the boot during her 2023 season.

Now, given a second chance, Farida was determined to make the most of her opportunity in the competition.

As part of the twist, she and Emily will now stay in the secret room with Sam, who was “fake evicted” during the October 17 episode, and observe their fellow housemates before rejoining them in the competition.

During her brief stint in the house, Farida caused chaos by eating Olivia Young’s salmon during an incident where it was supposed to be shared between them.

She was then nominated against Kerry Riches for the season’s first eviction and eventually eliminated from the show.

Since her time on the show was short-lived, Big Brother UK fans were overjoyed to see her back on their screens. Netizens flocked to X to celebrate her return, as one commented:

“FARIDA KHALIFA BACK ON MY SCREEN IN 2025 I PRAYED FOR THIS.”

Big Brother UK fans were pleased to have Farida on the 2025 season of the show.

“That was perfect! SOOOO happy Farida is back. She is soooo excited,” a fan wrote.

“I’m so f**king ready for Farida to go back in, her and Caroline are gonna CLASH and I cannot f**king wait,” another one commented.

“Welcome back farida khalifa hair and make up artist for the traveller and gypsy community,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“FARIDA BACK IN THE BB HOUSE AS A HOUSEMATE WE F**KING WON,” a person wrote.

“queen farida is back in the house, this is how we finally get her the win,” another netizen commented.

“FARIDA KHALIFA HAIRSTYLIST AND MAKEUP ARTIST FOR THE GYPSY AND TRAVELLING COMMUNITY IS OFFICIALLY BAAAAAAAAAACKK!!!!!!!” a fan posted.

What did Farida say about her return to Big Brother UK?

While speaking about her decision to return, Farida noted that it was a “fantastic choice.”

She also mentioned that she “didn’t really feel fulfilled” during her first time in the game, as her time was cut sooner than anticipated.

As a result, she wanted to make the most out of her second opportunity.

“The most important thing is, the audience has wanted this for such a long time. Even when Celebrity Big Brother was on, there were rumors I was going back into the house,” she said.

The alum added that it was important to heed the fans’ demands, as she declared she was “doing it for the fans.”

While commenting on the housemates, Farida noted that she might “have problems” with Caroline Monks, although she did not know why.

“She’s an older woman that’s desperate to win,” Farida opined.

Additionally, she condemned everything that happened with Jenny when Sam and Nancy called her “fake.”

Farida mentioned that she had been the target of similar comments and “it’s not nice.” According to her, it would impact how she challenged people in the game.

While speaking to Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, Farida said that she “got this” and would “manifest” her plan to avoid an early exit.

She added that it was time for her to bring back “the crown.” When asked if she would avoid “fishy business,” Farida stated that she would be her authentic self.

Stay tuned for more updates.