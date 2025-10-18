"Creeping me out": Big Brother UK fans react to Elsa singing

Elsa from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK aired a new episode on October 17, 2025, which saw Sam get “fake evicted” and enter a secret room with former housemates, Farida and Emily.

However, before Sam left the house, Elsa entertained them and Nancy, the other nominated housemate, by presenting them with a song she created.

The first few lines of the song were:

“Best friends are forever, and I know you’re here to stay and although you’ll miss me dearly, just know I ain’t going away, ‘cause we’re soul sisters forever and I know you’re here to stay.”

The song was a direct reference to Nancy and Sam’s friendship and was deeply appreciated by all the housemates.

While Feyisola said it was her “favorite one,” Jenny noted that it was “the best one.”

Elsa then advised Nancy and Sam to remember each other “forever” since their bond was “so special.”

When she noticed that Sam was moved to tears, Elsa apologized and said that she had tried to think of something “upbeat and not sad.”

While the housemates appreciated Elsa’s songs, viewers were tired of them. Big Brother UK fans criticized her music on X, with many saying that they were uninterested in hearing her sing.

“The random outbursts of singing from Elsa are creeping me out,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother UK fans were displeased with Elsa’s song breaks.

“in the nicest way possible, how much more of elsa singing do we have to endure?” a fan wrote.

“Elsa singing feels like me and my cousins performing for a sleepover to our mum's when we were younger,” another netizen commented.

“Why are producers constantly trying to shove Elsa’s singing down our throats?” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I didn’t think anything could be more annoying that Mr Vegas but Elsa’s song is something else,” a person wrote.

“At some point I want to hear Elsa's grown woman voice. The baby voice makes me want to throat punch a b**ch,” another one commented.

“Okay Elsa, that song was cute. Let’s make it the last one though kthanksbye x,” a fan posted.

What else happened in the October 17 episode of Big Brother UK?

After Elsa entertained the nominees, she joined her “showmance” with Marcus, asking him about his favorite song.

Marcus replied that his favorite song was WAP by Cardi B. When Elsa asked him if he was joking with her, he assured her that he was not because he “like them songs.”

Meanwhile, things got awkward between Feyisola, Jenny, and Zelah.

It all came to a head when Feyisola asked Zelah if he would like to share the double bed with her.

Shortly after, Zelah pointed out that she had a little “drool” on her face, to which Feyisola replied, “Do you want to lick it?”

The moment she said that, Jenny chimed in, saying:

“I’m sorry, Zelah, but if I was your girlfriend, I would finish you for that drool one.”

According to her, it was “too much” and made her feel “physically sick.”

Feyisola was upset about the turn of events, as she opened up to Teja that she was only joking with Zelah.

She ultimately decided to step out of the conversation, since she did not want to put Zelah in a difficult spot.

Elsewhere, Zelah explained to Jenny that he sought female friendships and considered Feyisola to be one of his best friends in the house.

The episode also saw the return of Farida and Emily, who entered the secret room, as Sam joined them after leaving the house in a faux eviction.

Stay tuned for more updates.