Rockstar Ace Frehley of KISS dies at 74 after home accident

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - JULY 13: Ace Frehley performs in concert at Haute Spot Event Venue on July 13, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Ace Frehley, rock' n' roll Hall of Famer and member of the celebrated rock band KISS, is dead. The 74-year-old reportedly suffered a brain bleed after he took a fall in his studio some weeks ago. He was reported to be on life support by TMZ on October 16, 2025.



Frehley’s family announced his death via a statement:





"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth."



They added that they would cherish his memories and celebrate his strength:

“We cherish all of his finest memories and laughter, and celebrate the strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on his incredible achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Tributes for Ace Frehley continue to pour in from the music community







Ace Frehley’s former bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have expressed their devastation at his passing in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter:



“I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.”



They added that he will be a part of the band’s legacy and sent their condolences to Frehley’s family:



"He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."



Other musicians have paid tributes to the late rocker on social media:

John 5 expressed their shock at the news:



“I am so shocked and saddened that this happened to my hero and my friend. I've known Ace since 1988, and we've been very close ever since then.

Ace Frehley changed the world, influenced millions of people, and changed my life. I will miss you, my friend.”

Bret Michaels thanked Frehley for the years of good music:



“Ace, my brother, I surely cannot thank you enough for the years of great music, the many festivals we've done together and your lead guitar on Nothing But A Good Time. All my love and respect, from my family and myself - may you rest in peace!!!”

Rock group, Rush, expressed that they were shocked and saddened by the news:



“Absolutely stunned and saddened by the news Ace Frehley has tragically passed away. Back in 1974, as the opening act for KISS, Alex, Neil and myself spent many a night hanging out together in his hotel room after shows, doing whatever nonsense we could think of, just to make him break out his inimitable and infectious laugh.”

Pearl Jam stated that Frehley’s music inspired him and changed his life.



“All my friends have spent untold hours talking about KISS and buying KISS stuff. Ace was a hero of mine, and also I would consider a friend. I studied his solos endlessly over the years…"



On Instagram, Gary Holt expressed that the late rocker left an impression on him and that he was a lifelong fan:





"Rest in peace, Ace. You were huge in this dude's life when I was a young rocker. You left an impression on me, and while my fandom left me for a while, it was rekindled in recent years. I realized once again how awesome you and @kissonline always were. Gone but not forgotten."

