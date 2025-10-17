The Last Frontier episode 3 ending explained: Did Frank finally find Sarah?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Dominic Cooper, Alfre Woodard, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum and Simone Kessell attend Apple TV+'s "The Last Frontier" world premiere at Regal Union Square on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/WireImage)

As the Alaskan town, Fairbanks, was surrounded by threats from the deadly criminals roaming around, The Last Frontier episode 3 has now revealed some of the deep secrets lying behind each character. Along with that, Frank’s search for his wife, Sarah, finally came to an end, and he was able to rescue her from Havlock, who had held her captive to make his demands work out.

The previous episode ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering what Havlock had kept in the box for Frank. It turned out to be the keys to Sarah’s car – a sign that he wants to appear cooperative.

As soon as Frank gets the key, he says,

‘’Sarah’s car is here. Let’s find it. Let’s gather everyone up.’’

However, they did spot the car only to find out that it was empty, but the car’s GPS tracker helped them navigate Sarah’s location. Soon after, the marshall and his team found Sarah exactly where Havlock had kept her hostage. With Sarah’s rescue, Frank did get a bit of relief, but he is still not aware of what his son Luke has been trapped in.

Sarah’s abduction and the stealing of the flight’s recordings were staged and were not something Havlock actually wanted. His ultimate motive was to get closer to Frank and learn about his weaknesses, only to later use them as leverage against him in his mastermind plan.

Luke and his girlfriend are now held hostage by one of the inmates from the plane whom they saved

The Last Frontier episode 3, titled, ‘’Country as F*uk,’’ saw Luke’s girlfriend getting to know the truth about the guy whom they brought into their cabin. She found the criminal records files in Clint’s car, the officer Frank had sent to get Luke and Kira back.

But the convict had killed Clint, and their kindness had backfired on them. Not knowing that the man was a dangerous criminal, Luke already opened up about his life when the convict came into consciousness, saying he doesn’t believe his parents can always keep him safe. We later learn why Luke feels this way when Frank reveals the truth about Luke’s sister, Ruby Grace. His sister died just before her ninth birthday, and his father, Frank, went through something terrible that left him injured.

Before Sarah could warn him, he spilled out the truth that his father is a marshall, and now the convict can use him against Frank to get out of the situation. Kira and Luke tell him that they will be back within 20 minutes, but clearly, the man has understood what these little kids are up to.

He makes Luke call his mom through Clint’s radio and asks him to tell his parents that he is safe and Officer Clint is with them. Also, the criminal has Clint’s gun, which has now put the kids in grave danger.

On the other hand, the three criminals who had held Sam and his son Caleb hostage, now have their hands on a buggy full of tourists. However, in the previous episode, Sam asked Caleb, a 7-year-old kid, to run and get them help, and he did. He revealed to Frank that the ''bad guys had taken his dad.''

Meanwhile, the team learns that a tourist group from Alyeska Adventures has been taken hostage by the escaped convicts. Havlock pretends to be one of the hostages at first, only to hack into the CIA’s system from a laptop. However, when one of the criminals recognizes him as the man who was hooded and chained on the same flight, Havlock quickly turns the tables — overpowering them and taking control of the buggy himself.

Havlock calls Frank and keeps one of the criminals at gunpoint to get the passcode of the XenoGate Portal, which is only known by Sidney. Before the countdown of 10, Sidney has to spill the code or else he would have killed him (whom the marshalls assumed to be a tourist).

Sidney says,

‘’Victor, Mike, Seven, Lima, Zulu, the passcode."

With that, Havlock now has access to a digital archive that contains identities and locations of every asset that they have developed in the field. Then Havlock sends a text to Armen Zhdanko, who once stole Archive 6 and was last seen with an unknown man, and that unknown man is Havlock. It seems the duo is working as a team, and his text before Frank and other marshalls could enter the buggy read,

‘’It’s your friend from Tangiers. We’ve trouble. Must talk. Will connect you at the Bluebird tomorrow 22:00.’’

Havlock escapes again despite Frank’s perfect plan in The Last Frontier episode 3

Havlock agrees to a chat with Frank as they have no options left to escape, whereas in the meantime, Sidney separates the tourist’s buggy compartment. Frank asks first to release Sam, the little kid’s dad, and Havlock now has something new against Frank from his basement. He says,

‘’Your little secret is safe with me. Tucked away in Alaska.’’

In the meantime, the marshalls lift up the buggy through the helicopter, leaving all of them hanging upside down. Amidst the chaos, the buggy hangs onto a cliff, leaving Havlock’s and Frank’s lives in danger as the only thing that holds the buggy in its place is the rope of the helicopter.

However, Sidney could have shot Havlock as she got a clear view when she jumped on top of the buggy’s glass, but she was hesitant, making Havlock jump out of the buggy. Turns out, she is Havlock’s wife. This shocking revelation in The Last Frontier episode 3 has now set a dramatic tone for the show to move ahead.

Meanwhile, Frank goes to check in the basement whether his secret is safe or not. Well, Havlock has now learned that Frank is hiding evidence (a gun), which Sarah is also not aware of, and will definitely use against him in he upcoming episodes.