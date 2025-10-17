Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from October 20 to 24, 2025

A still of Sophia talking to Melinda (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from October 20 to 24, 2025, Leo and Paulina face conflicts over important issues, while Marlena grows worried when a long-forgotten memory of Rachel comes back, raising concerns about her safety.

At the same time, relationships are tested, and secrets threaten to come out as familiar characters face tough challenges. Viewers can expect emotional arguments and big surprises during the week. Sophia gets into trouble when Leo and Javi run into Amy unexpectedly, while other Salem residents face truths that could change their lives.

From touching moments to careful plans, the week is full of surprises, suspense and the usual twists that make Days of Our Lives a show fans love.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from October 20 to 24, 2025

Monday, October 20: Tensions rise in Salem

At the start of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sarah talks to EJ about their ongoing problems, causing tension in Salem. At the same time, Steve and Brady work harder to find Sophia before things get worse. Johnny and Chanel feel confused and don’t know what is going on. Meanwhile, Leo and Javi are very worried about Tesoro, showing that trouble may be ahead.

Tuesday, October 21: Clashes and connections

On Tuesday, Gabi and Theo manage to reach an understanding, giving a rare moment of calm amid Salem’s chaos. Xander begins to question Philip’s intentions, suggesting problems may be ahead.

Sarah turns to Marlena for advice, looking for help in a confusing situation. EJ tries to make things right with Belle, while Abe and Paulina clash, showing that tensions in Salem’s relationships are still high.

Wednesday, October 22: Secrets and strategies

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ and Chad take time to think about their family struggles, showing the personal challenges they face. Stephanie and Alex make careful plans, trying to stay ahead in the ongoing drama.

Leo has a tense encounter when caught by Rita, adding to his worries. At the same time, Jeremy connects meaningfully with Thomas, hinting at emotional growth and alliances that may affect Salem’s future events.

Thursday, October 23: Truths revealed

Sarah tells Amy a hard truth about Sophia, making the situation even more complicated. Brady and Tate share their worries and support each other during tough times.

Rachel’s returning memory worries Marlena, leaving her unsure about what to do next. Meanwhile, Ari and Holly face the results of the dorm fire and Maggie confronts Xander, adding more tension to Salem’s complicated web.

Friday, October 24: Confrontations and consequences

The week ends with important confrontations as Sarah makes Xander reveal key truths, leaving him in a vulnerable position. Johnny and Chanel share their fears. Leo and Javi run into Amy unexpectedly, raising the stakes even higher. Stephanie and Alex continue dealing with their past, hinting at unresolved issues that could affect Salem in the coming days.

As Salem’s residents face personal challenges and shifting alliances, the week of October 20 to 24, 2025, is full of suspense, drama and surprises that keep fans hooked on Days of Our Lives.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.