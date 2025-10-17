Where was After the Hunt filmed? All filming locations explored

After the Hunt © Amazon MGM Studios

After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is a psychological drama film that premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025, before being released in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

Julia Roberts plays philosophy professor Alma Olsson, Andrew Garfield plays Henrik "Hank" Gibson, and Ayo Edebiri plays Maggie Price. The story follows two university professors and a Ph.D. student after a sexual assault accusation disrupts their lives.

After the Hunt depicts Maggie's accusation of s*xual assault against Alma's longtime friend Hank at Yale University, causing intense personal and professional upheaval. Despite being set in New Haven, most of the film was shot in England. The production creatively recreated Yale's iconic architecture and interiors in England to create an Ivy League atmosphere without filming in the U.S.

Filming locations of After the Hunt

Cambridge, England

The British city of Cambridge helped bring Yale University to life on screen. With its Gothic architecture and historic buildings, Cambridge represented Yale's campus. Yale's lecture halls and courtyards were recreated in Selwyn College and the Pitt Building in Cambridge. Alma walking through the gates and other establishing shots were filmed here to capture the Ivy League feel.

Surrey, England

Shepperton Studios in Surrey hosted filming close to the village. Main interiors and exteriors, like Alma's apartment and the recreated Yale campus, were shot on Shepperton soundstages. Film production designer Stefano Baisi worked hard to make these sets look like Yale University. He visited New Haven for reference material to create a realistic campus atmosphere in the studio.

Digital editing for New Haven exteriors

After the Hunt features New Haven landmarks like Three Sheets bar and Chapel West Liquors, but they were not filmed there. Digital editing was used to add New Haven exteriors to the film. The trailer referenced real-life buildings but digitally altered them to match the film's England settings. This kept the production's look consistent while shooting in the UK.

Fictional Yale locations

The film's script mentions Yale's Woolsey Hall, Battell Chapel, and Cody's Diner. These scenes were not shot in New Haven. After the Hunt used sets or English stand-ins to recreate these locations. To match the setting, the production team meticulously recreated the university's Gothic architecture and interiors for the film's fictional Yale.

Plot of After the Hunt

After the Hunt follows Yale philosophy professor Alma Olsson, whose personal and professional life unravels when her student, Maggie Price, accuses Henrik "Hank" Gibson of sexual assault. Alma struggles to maintain her career while dealing with the accusation and her past in the film. Alma's tenure is threatened, and she faces moral dilemmas, revealing her complex character.

After the Hunt covers Alma's psychological impact from accusations and revelations. Alma struggles with her internal conflict after Maggie's accusation and Hank's firing throughout the film. Alma, Hank, and Maggie's dramatic moments show the personal and professional stakes.

The film concludes with Alma's journey. Alma's misconduct derails her tenure after Hank's firing and Maggie's public accusations. Alma's future is uncertain at the end, but she becomes a dean. The ending suggests Alma's controversies have faded, but truth, perception, and morality remain in conflict.

After the Hunt is running successfully in theatres.