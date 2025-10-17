What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for October 17, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is a long-running American soap opera that first aired on March 23, 1987. The show is about the lives of the Forrester family and their famous fashion empire. It is known for its dramatic plots and complicated relationships.

The CBS soap pulled viewers in with major twists on October 16, 2025. Deacon Sharpe surprised everyone as he sent his design portfolio to Forrester Creations to impress the team. While confronting Taylor Hayes, Sheila Carter's jealousy rose, making it clear she wasn't ready to lose Deacon. Ridge and Brooke ended the episode with an emotional moment about their relationship and the drama around them.

Tonight, October 17, 2025, brought more shocking revelations and emotional confrontations. Luna's survival and pregnancy shocked Poppy, and Deke's mysterious identity as Hope's fashion designer was revealed. Will had his parents' support, Katie and Bill, while the Forrester team was astonished by Deke's designs.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to Know About What Happened on October 17, 2025

Will experiences emotional Struggle with Luna’s Pregnancy

Will was at the Spencer estate, visibly upset that Luna was alive and pregnant with his child. He told his parents, Katie and Bill, that he couldn't believe how this situation had gotten out of control. Bill apologized for the chaos, feeling responsible for Luna's release from prison. Katie accused Li of lying. Despite his own emotional turmoil, Will worried that Luna's pregnancy might drive his girlfriend, Electra, away. He got tense while thinking that the stress would end his relationship with Electra. Bill and Katie comforted their son, hoping Will and Electra would recover.

Poppy Learns something new about Luna

Finn told Li at the hospital that Li helped Luna survive. Li told Finn she hid Luna's survival, thinking she was helping. Poppy entered the room as Finn processed this, and Finn told her Luna was alive and pregnant. Poppy thought Finn was joking, but she was furious when she realized. She couldn't believe Luna was alive and raged at Li for lying and causing pain. Finn told Poppy that Luna was in prison and carrying Will's child, despite her anger. Poppy was shocked, but she quickly decided Luna deserved prison.

Deke Reveals His Role as the Mystery Designer

Hope, Brooke, Ridge, and Carter eagerly reviewed an anonymous designer's new sketches in the design office at Forrester Creations. Hope loved the designs, saying they were perfect for her fashion line. She wanted to know the designer's background. Carter called the mysterious designer while the team discussed the designs. Hope was surprised to hear Deke when she answered the phone. Deke secretly sent Forrester Creations his portfolio in hopes of his designs being noticed.

Hope was surprised to discover her brother was a talented sketch designer. Deke was nervous but humble, saying he hadn't asked for special treatment because of his family. Ridge and Hope praised his designs. Hope was especially pleased with how well the designs matched her line vision. The Forrester family was excited to see what Deke would bring to the team after he was officially welcomed.

From Will’s struggle with Luna’s pregnancy to Poppy’s explosive reaction to the news, the drama between the characters intensified. The Bold and the Beautiful is available to stream on CBS.