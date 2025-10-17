"We end up kissing": Love Is Blind's Madison spills on shocking post-show encounter with Joe

Madison from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind star Madison recently broke her silence on the drama that unfolded after the cameras stopped rolling, detailing her awkward encounter with her ex-partner Joe.

In an episode of the Love To See It podcast, released on October 16, 2025, Madison revealed that she went out to have dinner with Joe two or three weeks after wrapping up filming.

However, the night took an unexpected turn.



“So, we got dinner together. Was not normal, was still weird, and then he walked me to my car, you know, we’re kind of saying goodbye, we hug, we end up kissing, we end up start making out. He starts crying, like tearing up, and I’m like, ‘What is this?’ Like, what is this?’” Madison said.



The Love Is Blind star added that Joe pulled away and left, saying, “I don’t know, that was weird.”

Madison further mentioned that she texted Joe, saying she wanted to call him over, and asked why he broke down in tears.

Unfortunately, he did not give her a clear answer.

The encounter left Madison feeling confused, as she knew there were emotions behind Joe’s dismissive behavior.

Love Is Blind fame Madison reveals if she is in touch with other co-stars







When asked if Madison ever contacted Joe after their breakup, she revealed that he called her and they talked on the phone “the week after filming.”

However, there was not “a whole lot of conversation.”

Ultimately, Madison decided that they should meet up so she could get “some answers” and they could dissolve the awkward tension between them.

Consequently, they planned and got dinner together. However, the night took an unexpected turn when Joe started crying while kissing Madison.

When asked if Madison had seen him after that incident, the Love Is Blind star shared that she ran into him at a couple of friends’ parties last summer.



“That was the last time I had seen him since, well, the reunion,” she added.



Madison then stated that she kept in touch with some of her co-stars, saying some of her best friends were from the show itself.



“I’m very close with Anna. Very close with Kait. I’m very close with Annie. I love KB, like, I’m friends with Shelby, Hilary, obviously you don’t get to see them, but, yeah, I would say, really my best friends from the show are Anna and Kait,” she mentioned.



Among the male cast members, Madison stated that she was good friends with Anton, noting that he had her back at a get-together where Joe was also present.

She appreciated how he called Joe out, saying Anton was “one of the girls” and a complete “girl’s girl.”

The Love Is Blind alum added that Anton was “such a good guy” and that his edits did not do him justice.

Madison then continued listing the names of male co-stars she did not speak with.



“Jordan’s sweet. I’m not super close with him. I don’t really talk to Nick very much or Edmond. And a few of the other guys that you don’t see on the show, that I do talk to every now and then,” she said.



Despite leaving with a heartbreak, Madison said that she would participate in the experiment all over again because of the “amount of personal growth” that came out of it.

She noted that the pods allowed her to explore herself on a deeper level and “even explore demons” she did not know she had.

Madison concluded by stating that she fell in love with herself through her journey on Love Is Blind.

Stay tuned for more updates.