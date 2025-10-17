The Celebrity Traitors 2025 episode 4 recap: The Faithful fall again as another big name is banished and the Traitors tighten their grip

The Celebrity Traitors (Image via Instagram/@ukthetraitors)

Episode 4 of The Celebrity Traitors 2025 concluded with another high-profile elimination, continuing the Traitors’ lead over the Faithful.

This week, broadcaster Clare Balding was voted out at the Round Table following the murder of actress Ruth Codd. The Faithful were unable to identify the Traitors correctly, allowing the remaining traitors to maintain control.

The episode included the execution of the banshee task, the plotting of the next murder, and strategic moves by the Traitors in their secret conclave. By the end, the Faithful’s numbers decreased while the Traitors’ influence remained strong.

Episode 4 highlights on The Celebrity Traitors 2025

Murder of Ruth Codd

The Traitors convened in their private meeting to select the next victim from Ruth Codd, Charlotte Church, and David Olusoga.

They decided on Ruth Codd, who had been vocal during the previous Round Table discussions. Codd’s interactions with Jonathan Ross at the Round Table were noted, as her comments could have made him a suspect in her death.

The murder was carried out, reducing the Faithful’s numbers and leaving the Traitors unchallenged in the immediate aftermath.

Codd’s elimination followed her participation in the Round Table, where she encouraged other Faithful to take a more assertive stance.

Her removal left the Faithful one member shorter and the Traitors in control of the remaining players’ perception.

Clare Balding’s banishing

At the Round Table, the Faithful gathered to vote on who they believed was a Traitor. The group concentrated on Clare Balding, despite limited evidence linking her to the Traitors.

Factors included her interaction with other players and perceived strategic decisions. Balding received seven votes and was banished, marking her as the largest-name celebrity removed to date. Her departure did not affect the Traitors’ plans, and Jonathan Ross, another key Traitor, remained free from suspicion.

Following Balding’s exit, the remaining Faithful numbered ten, including both younger and older celebrities. The vote continued the trend of the Faithful misidentifying the Traitors, reinforcing the Traitors’ position in the game.

Banshee task and prize pot

The episode featured the banshee task, during which Charlotte Church performed successfully. The task measured accuracy and completion, contributing to the charity prize pot.

Four out of five correct actions during the task increased the prize fund to £31,500. The task involved completing specific actions in a timed setting, and performance affected the overall standing of the Faithful in The Celebrity Traitors 2025.

Other elements included interactions among the players during the task and monitoring of individual performance. Cat Burns remained under the radar, continuing to participate without attracting suspicion. The task concluded without incidents affecting the Traitors’ standing.

Traitors’ strategy and next steps

In the Traitors’ conclave, discussions included potential targets for the next round of eliminations. Players under consideration included Kate Garraway, David Olusoga, and Charlotte Church.

The Traitors planned their moves based on remaining numbers and perceived threats. Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr executed their roles within the Traitors’ strategy, ensuring control over the next voting process.

By the end of The Celebrity Traitors 2025 episode 4, three Traitors remained in the game, while the Faithful were reduced to ten members.

The next episode is scheduled for the following Wednesday at 9 pm BST, when players will learn the identity of the next eliminated celebrity and continue their strategic gameplay.

