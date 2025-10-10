Alan Carr's antics and Tom Daley's side-eye steal the show as The Celebrity Traitors premiere breaks records

Alan Carr from The Celebrity Traitors (Image via Getty)

The Celebrity Traitors premiered on October 8, 2025, and aired its second episode the following day.

A mix of treachery and detective work, the show starring celebrities from various fields, including comedian Alan Carr and retired springboard diver Tom Daley, broke viewership records with its premiere.

Wednesday’s instalment attracted 6.5 million viewers, marking the biggest-ever launch for The Traitors in the UK, according to the BBC.

The number broke the records of previous premieres, including the January series, starring civilians, which could garner 5.4 million views.

The celebrity version of the competition show’s performance is expected to increase in the following days, with viewers who streamed the premiere on iPlayer yet to be counted.

The first episode broke records with a 6.5 million viewership as 52.7 percent of households tuned in to watch the show on TV.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Celebrity Traitors is expected to cross 10 million in viewership, and when it does, the competition show will become one of the BBC’s most successful reality show debuts recently.

Several factors, content-wise, contributed to the hike in numbers. From Alan Carr’s humorous personality to Tom Daley’s side-eye to co-star Kate Garraway, multiple moments became highlights of the show, drawing attention from fans.

Alan Carr brings humor and fun to The Celebrity Traitors







As per the rules of the game, a small group of Traitors is drafted and tasked with murdering the faithfuls to secure the prize money for themselves.

It is their responsibility to keep their identities hidden to succeed in the show.

Alan Carr was appointed as a Traitor alongside Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns. The moment he uncloaked himself to the other two, they all broke out in laughter, surprised by the choice.

The comedian continued with his jokes, keeping viewers entertained.

While he was on his way to the castle, he told his castmates that he was suspicious of Jonathan.

Niko then had to remind him that the Traitors were yet to be chosen, to which he replied:



“Well, I just don’t like him.”



After Claudia appointed him as one of the Traitors, Alan admitted that he had a “sweating problem” and could not keep a secret.

At the moment, he realized how unqualified he was for the role, although he wanted to be one.



“My thing was to go under the radar and I think I’ve pole vaulted over it!” he expressed.



With his nervousness and predictable behavior, viewers suspect his reign as a Traitor to end sooner than expected.

Regardless, they enjoy watching him struggle to keep his identity under wraps.

Tom Daley steals the show with his side-eye

Another incident that caught the attention of viewers was Tom Daley’s side-eye to co-star Kate Garraway.

It all started with Tom suspecting Kate of being a Traitor. Over the course of episode 2, he kept his eyes on her, analyzing her every move, convinced she was the one to suspect.

However, his suspicion was consolidated when Paloma Faith’s murder was revealed to the contestants.

When the news was conveyed to them, Kate responded with an exaggerated claim that she was “flabbergasted” by the incident.

At that moment, Tom, who was standing next to her, gave her a side-eye, expressing his opinion of her without saying anything.

However, Kate remained unaware.

Netizens took to X to respond to that moment, with many finding it hilarious.

Tom later complained about Kate’s “flabbergasted” comment to Alan, to which the latter said:



“You can’t call someone a Traitor just because they have a better vocabulary than you.”



Viewers will have to tune in next week to see how Tom and Alan fare in the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.