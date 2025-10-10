What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 10, 2025

Leo Stark and Chad DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 10, 2025, Johnny and Chanel found themselves in a dangerous situation, while Sophia’s secret actions caused problems for Tate and Holly. At the same time, Brady, Kayla, and Sarah faced shocking discoveries that could change life in Salem.

During the chaos, Holly got ready for a move to Paris, leaving her friends and family upset. Tate struggled with jealousy and regret, holding on to memories while trying to deal with Sophia’s interference. Ari played an important role, bringing news and items that made things even more confusing.

Meanwhile, Javi and Leo had to handle challenges with little Tesoro, creating funny and touching moments. As secrets came out, the episode mixed suspense with emotional scenes, setting the stage for new conflicts. Relationships were tested, alliances questioned, and Salem prepared for dramatic events in the coming week.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, October 10, 2025

Johnny and Chanel face danger and a mysterious ally

Johnny and Chanel saw Leo and Javi pushing little Tesoro through the square. Chanel got scared and ran off, while Johnny stayed to calm her down and promised they could prove their innocence.

During their talk, deeper secrets were hinted at, and then a surprise ally showed up to help them. The scene showed how dangerous things were for Salem’s children and the adults trying to keep them safe.

Brady confronts the complexities of Sophia’s secrets

Brady had a tense day, talking about Sophia and her secret plan. While going over things with Johnny and Chanel, he wondered if Tate was really Tesoro’s father.

Even though the DNA test stated he wasn’t, they still considered that something else might be going on. Things got more complicated because Sarah and Kayla had secretly tested Sophia’s DNA to find out the truth.

Kayla and Sarah struggle with moral dilemmas

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Sarah asked Kayla for advice and told her that Sophia had given birth earlier than expected. Kayla was surprised and reminded Sarah about the limits of what they should do.

The two women faced a tough choice to keep the truth from Tate or risk causing more problems. In the end, they decided to wait for the DNA results, knowing the situation was sensitive.

Tate’s emotional turmoil and Aaron’s guidance

Tate showed his jealousy and heartbreak when Aaron came to visit him in their dorm room. Tate said that his relationship with Holly was over, but Aaron tried to challenge his negative thinking. Their talk showed Tate’s insecurities and frustration, showing how hard things can be for young couples when miscommunication and interference cause problems.

Aaron’s practical advice contrasted with Tate’s emotional reactions, adding humor to the episode.

Holly prepares for Paris amid confusion

Holly got ready for her flight to Paris, feeling a mix of emotions. She was upset about losing her phone and didn’t know who was responsible. When Ari arrived with a bag of her belongings, Holly learned that Sophia had been there during an important blackout, which left her confused and conflicted.

The clash between what had happened and her decision to leave made the scene emotional and kept viewers engaged.

Secrets revealed and Tesoro’s cute moment

Back in Salem, Javi and Leo took care of Tesoro. The baby looked adorable in his firefighter costume, giving a light and cheerful break from the serious storylines.

At the same time, Chanel and Johnny talked to Holly about Sophia’s involvement, slowly figuring out the mystery. The episode ended with Brady finding out that Tesoro was not his grandson, a surprise that added suspense and set up next week’s drama.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

