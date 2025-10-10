Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Celebrities who have exited the show so far

Jussie Smollett (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 is in full swing, as it follows celebrities taking on difficult challenges and facing their fears in an intense and high-pressure environment.

While some players make it through by barely completing the tasks, some fall short and lose their spots in the competition.

Over the course of three episodes, four participants have exited the reality series.

While some quit the show after being unable to keep up with the brutality of the tasks, others had to be removed due to medical concerns.

The players who have left the show so far are The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille, Vanderpump Rules fame Brittany Cartwright, and Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

Read on to find out what led to each contestant’s exit from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test elimination order

Brittany Cartwright







The Vanderpump Rules and The Valley fame, Brittany, voluntarily withdrew midway through their first day of selection (premiered on September 25), saying she could no longer continue being part of the show.

Although she wanted to prove her grit and show her haters that she could persevere, Brittany was unable to push her limits.

A member of Team Bravo, Brittany found herself struggling during a mission, where she had to walk under the Moroccan heat and carry heavy items simultaneously.

Although she put in her best effort, when her team was asked to run back to their camp, she gave up, convinced she could not reach the destination.

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star felt like she was about to “pass out.” Consequently, she decided to quit.

Teresa Giudice

In episode 2, two more celebrities left the show, one of whom was Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She was pushed to the limit when, in the October 2, 2025, episode, the contestants were tasked with engaging in a physical combat exercise, where opponents had to punch each other in the head.

Teresa was holding on until it was time for her daughter, Gia, to take on soccer professional, Christie Pearce.

Unable to watch her daughter engage in a fight, Teresa bowed out of the competition for good.



“I’m withdrawing. I can’t see you fight. You got this. Love you guys,” she said.



In her exit interview, she clarified that although she was not a quitter, it would be difficult for her to put her protective side aside and watch Gia step into a “vulnerable position.”

Eva Marcille

Along with Teresa’s voluntary exit came Eva’s departure from the show. However, she did not quit, but was removed and ordered to leave the course after a medical incident during a mission.

It all happened when she and her teammate for the challenge, Jussie Smollett, had to sit in a plane fully submerged in water for 20 seconds.

Eva held her breath and eventually swam out into the open waterway. However, the situation intensified when he slipped under the surface.

The experts had to intervene and pull the Young and the Restless actress away from danger.

The incident left Eva shocked, as she expressed,



“Oh my god, I could have died!”



Keeping the intensity of the situation, the experts took her armband off and removed her from the course.

Jussie Smollett

In episode 3, which aired on October 9, 2025, Jussie medically withdrew from the competition after he developed a cough due to an allergic reaction.

It was during a casualty evacuation task that Jussie developed a cough, which worsened over time. Eventually, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test experts took note of his breathing problems.

When Jussie went for a medical checkup, the doctor informed him that he had inflammation throughout his chest, which was a result of “an allergy to something in the dust.”

As a result, the boot camp team decided to send Jussie home, putting an end to his time on the FOX series.

Stay tuned for more updates.