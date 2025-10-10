"I distanced myself" – Married at First Sight UK’s Davide Anica opens up about healing from his father’s rejection after coming out

Married at First Sight UK's Davide Anica (Image via Instagram/@daveanica)

Married at First Sight UK star Davide Anica shared how he healed from his father’s rejection after coming out at 18. In a personal reflection written for National Coming Out Day, he recalled the period following his father’s initial reaction and how time eventually led to understanding between them.

Describing how he coped with the emotional distance that followed his decision to come out, Anica said,

“For a while, I distanced myself. I needed space to process, to breathe, and to find out who I was without the need for approval.”

Married at First Sight UK Davide Anica reflects on rebuilding his relationship with his father after years of distance

Early rejection and separation

Anica revealed that his mother was the first to know about his sexuality, but his father only found out later through her. He explained that his father didn’t fully understand what it meant, noting that his reaction came from a lack of familiarity with the subject.

Upon learning the news, his father told him he "didn’t want to see him for now," which led Anica to leave home shortly after.

During that period, Anica said he became homeless for a time while studying dance in Paris.

“It was a terrifying time, but it taught me resilience,” he said, recalling the experience of living independently for the first time.

He recounted that the ordeal made him depend on himself and see his own power. Anica elaborated that although the separation and the hurt due to his father's disdain, "deep down", he still wished his father to understand him truly, mulling over the residual wish for a break.

Reconnecting and rebuilding trust

After a period of separation, Anica shared that his father initiated contact, expressing that he "missed him." According to Anica, this message became the first step in repairing their relationship.

Over time, the two worked through difficult conversations and learned to communicate more openly, describing how they "slowly rebuilt their relationship" through consistent effort and understanding.

He shared that their renewed connection involved “awkward moments, long talks, and a lot of listening,” but also moments of forgiveness and laughter.

Anica explained that his father’s perspective shifted as their communication improved. Describing the changes he observed in his father’s approach to their relationship, he said,

“He’s curious, open-minded, and emotional in ways he never used to be."

Acceptance and reflection

Anica said his father eventually became one of his strongest supporters, embracing both him and his partners without hesitation. Anica shared that his father had "accepted" his past partners into the family despite language barriers.

His father now openly talks about Anica’s participation in Married at First Sight UK, something that once would have been unlikely.

“The same man who once couldn’t say the word ‘gay’ now proudly tells people his son was on Married at First Sight UK,” he said.

On the whole, Anica related that his trip with his father was a metaphor of development and understanding. He pointed out that the experience of revealing his sexual orientation to others "understanding takes time", not only for the ones that come out but also for those who surround them.

Anica decided that the relationship improvement would be achieved through patience and open talk. He further mentioned that their relationship stagnated with "peace and connection" as the outcome.

