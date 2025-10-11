Married at First Sight UK stars Keye Luke and Davide Anica share a day in their newlywed life

Keye Luke and Davide Anica (Image via Instagram @daveanica)

Married at First Sight UK season 10 continues to draw attention as couples navigate life together after meeting at the altar.

One of the most talked-about pairs this season, Keye Luke and Davide Anica, recently shared what a typical day looks like for them while filming the show.

The video, titled “The perfect newlyweds routine #MAFSUK,” was posted on the official Married at First Sight UK Instagram page.

In the clip, the couple showed how they spend their days together, from waking up in the morning to winding down at night.

It gives viewers a glimpse into their daily routine while living as newlyweds on the show. The 64-second post has gained positive reactions from fans who follow the couple’s journey.

Luke and Anica, both 33, have become one of the standout couples on the show after forming an early emotional connection.

They have also expressed that they are in love, a moment that aired in a recent episode. The video offers insight into what life looks like behind the scenes of Married at First Sight UK, while also highlighting how the participants balance filming and everyday activities.

A glimpse into a typical filming day of Married at First Sight UK

The Instagram video opens with Keye Luke and Davide Anica waking up and starting their day together. They are seen making their morning drinks, brushing their teeth, and getting ready.

Luke and Anica then head to the gym, where they lift weights and share lighthearted moments. At one point, Luke jokingly says,

“Not to brag, but that was a PB,” after finishing a set.

The video also captures Anica’s reaction when Luke pulls at his shorts, prompting him to respond,

“And that’s why we can’t work out together.”

After the workout, they return to their apartment, where the fire alarm suddenly goes off. Anica is shown dancing to its rhythm before the couple steps outside.

The couple then walks hand in hand to get coffee and later enjoys lunch together.

They are seen ordering poke bowls made with tuna and vegetables. In another clip, they visit a nail salon, where Luke keeps his nails plain, while Anica chooses black polish with a white “X” design.

The video closes with a short scene of them relaxing in bed, with two teddy bears visible near them. The post offers a clear look at how the show documents even small daily moments between participants.

Viewers react to the shared video of Married at First Sight UK

Fans of Married at First Sight UK responded warmly to the post, leaving many comments on the show’s Instagram page. One user wrote,

“This made me smile so much! The best couple on this year’s MAFS! Literal couple goal!” Another comment read, “You guys are just the best people.” Others mentioned that the couple reminded them of their own relationships.

A third user said, “I am obsessed with you both! Literally reminds me of me and my boyfriend — so cute.” Another added, “These two need their own show. I’d watch.”

The clip received hundreds of likes and interactions, with many calling Luke and Anica their favorite couple this season.

Luke and Anica’s popularity has grown since their wedding episode, where they were immediately drawn to each other. Their shared activities and teamwork have become a consistent part of the show’s focus.

The next episode of Married at First Sight UK will air on Sunday, October 12, at 9 p.m. GMT on E4. Viewers are expected to see more of how the couple’s relationship continues to develop.

The show remains one of E4’s most-watched reality programs, following several couples as they test whether love can truly begin at first sight.

