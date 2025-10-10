Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from October 13 to 17, 2025

Jack, Jennifer and Julie (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from October 13 to 17, 2025, Brady shares life-changing news with his son, and Marlena questions Rachel, creating tense and emotional moments. Holly and Maggie have a heartfelt goodbye, while Chad and Jennifer keep clashing, setting up a week full of challenges and surprises.

Love problems, family secrets, and honest confessions will keep viewers watching closely. Theo surprises Abe with news that could change his family. Sophia finally tells Melinda how she feels. Alex and Stephanie work together on an important plan, while EJ, Cat, and Tate face key moments. The week will bring a mix of love, tension, and unexpected alliances in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from October 13 to 17, 2025

Monday, October 13: Heartfelt goodbyes and new beginnings

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Maggie will bid a farewell to Holly as she prepares to leave the town. Brady shares shocking news with his son Tate. If this news is regarding the paternity of Sophia's child, Tate and his loved ones might have to do some brainstorming.

Marlena asks Rachel about her choices, while EJ agrees to help Cat. The day ends with Chad and Jennifer arguing again, showing their tension is far from over.

Tuesday, October 14: Shocking revelations and apologies

Marlena has not been doing well lately, and with time passing by Belle becomes more worried about her mother's wellbeing. Susan advises EJ to be patient as he faces new challenges. Theo surprises Abe with a revelation that could change family relationships, while Xander admits his mistakes and apologizes to Sarah.

Tony stirs up trouble by manipulating events, taking advantage of Gabi and adding more drama to Salem’s ongoing conflicts.

Wednesday, October 15: Confessions and family strains

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Holly and Ari are reunited, giving fans a happy moment. Tate’s actions make Aaron worried and hint at growing tension. Sophia finally tells Melinda how she feels, adding more emotion to the story.

Johnny and Chanel feel concerned about what is happening. Theo gets support from Paulina but not from Abe that leaves him unsure of what to do next.

Thursday, October 16: Confrontations and celebrations

Cat shares her worries with Rafe, showing a more emotional and vulnerable side. Jeremy gives advice to Chad, which could help him face the challenges ahead. Meanwhile, Leo confronts EJ, leading to a tense and potentially heated situation.

On a lighter note, Alex and Stephanie celebrate a personal achievement which highlights teamwork and friendship amidst this time of tension and drama in Salem.

Friday, October 17: Alliances and strategic moves

As the week on Days of Our Lives comes to an end, Tate and Holly team up, hinting at an important alliance forming. Brady and Johnny talk about Sophia, trying to manage the complicated family situation. Steve and Kayla enjoy a rare day off together, giving fans a peaceful break from the chaos.

Stephanie and Alex complete a plan that could change events in Salem, leaving viewers excited and curious about what will happen next week.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock