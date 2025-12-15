What did Rob and Michele Reiner's son confess in 2018? Nick's past comments resurface after murder charges

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner were found dead in their LA home on December 14, 2025. Their son Nick Reiner has been revealed as the primary suspect and is currently in the LAPD’s custody.

The 32-year-old murder suspect had confessed in a 2018 episode of the Dopey podcast that in 2017, he had destroyed his parents’ guest house when he “was totally spun out on uppers.”

One of the podcast hosts asked him to recall the guest house incident, and his response was:

“Yeah, I went 10 rounds in my guest house,” he began before adding, “It’s not much of a story. I got totally spun out on uppers — I think it was Coke and something else — and I was up for days on end," Nick recalled in the 2018 episode. "I started punching out different things in my guest house.”

Nick, who had been struggling with drug addiction since he was a teen, added that he destroyed the TV first before going over to the lamp and eventually wrecking “everything in the guesthouse.”

He revealed in the podcast that he couldn’t remember if he was hurt in the process, and there was no logic to his actions.

More details on Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner's deaths as son is named as suspect



Nick has spoken frequently about his struggles with addiction, how he went through rehab several times and ended up homeless. In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, the then 22-year-old detailed his struggles with addiction and how his time on the streets taught him life lessons:

"That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff,” he says. “I met crazy great people there, so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there.”

Family friends told the Los Angeles Times that Nick had gotten into an argument with his parents at Conan O’ Brien’s Christmas party on December 13, 2025, and was behaving strangely.



The couple reportedly left the party after a loud argument with Nick. The latter was located and arrested by the police on the evening of December 14, 2025. He is being held without bail.

