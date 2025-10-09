Who went home on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 episode 3? Details explored

Jussie Smollett from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Instagram/@jussiesmollett)

The latest episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, season 4, showcased another round of rigorous training as recruits faced high-pressure missions designed to challenge their endurance, teamwork, and focus.

Aired on Thursday, October 9, the episode followed participants as they navigated a simulated rescue operation under difficult conditions.

Midway through the episode, Jussie Smollett was medically withdrawn from the competition after developing respiratory complications during the exercise.

The decision came from the show’s medical staff, who determined that continuing could risk his health, marking him as the fourth recruit to leave the ongoing season.

Jussie Smollett medically withdraws from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4

Jussie Smollett’s condition and medical decision

The recruits began the episode divided into small teams tasked with completing a rescue mission in a simulated war zone.

Smollett participated fully but developed a persistent cough during the challenge. After the task, he was brought to the medic for an examination.

The medic informed him that he had “inflammation” throughout his chest.

The doctor later told the Directing Staff (DS) that Smollett had likely developed an allergic reaction to dust, which caused significant chest congestion.

“He’s developed an allergy to something in the dust, but his chest sounds horrendous,” the medic stated.

After evaluating his condition, the medical team determined that it was unsafe for him to continue.

The medic explained that his chest condition was too severe and that he would have to be "medically withdrawn" from the course.

Directing Staff member Billy Billingham clarified that the decision was final and beyond their control, adding that they were required to take his armband as part of the withdrawal process.

Smollett’s reflections before leaving the course

Earlier in the episode, Smollett talked about his emotional state after undergoing an intense interrogation with the DS in the previous installment, describing the experience as “brutal” while speaking to fellow recruit Ravi Patel.

“I wish I would’ve left before I did that interview…I don’t know why I can’t just do the tasks and that’s it. I’m tired of fighting about something I didn’t do," he said.

His statement referred to his past legal controversy surrounding the 2019 incident in which he was accused of staging a hate crime, allegations he has continued to deny.

After learning he would leave the program, Smollett expressed frustration, saying there had been many chances in his life to “quit” but that he does not give up easily.

The DS clarified his exit was purely for medical reasons.

Other recruits’ stories and current lineup

Episode 3 also featured lighter and personal moments among the remaining recruits. Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia and Kody Brown were paired together for the challenge and briefly discussed their backgrounds during a break from the mission.

After LaPaglia had revealed to Brown that she was a podcaster, Brown, in disbelief, questioned her career choice, which resulted in a short exchange.

Subsequently, LaPaglia divulged her reason for being on the show, citing a very public breakup as the trigger for her to regain her self-confidence.

On the other hand, Athlete Nick Young recounted his childhood, narrating the death of his elder brother and its aftermath on the family, thus explaining how it became a source of motivation for him to carry on with his journey.

Before Smollett resigned due to health reasons, three other recruits had already decided to leave the show: Brittany Cartwright and Teresa Giudice, who went offstage by their own will, and Eva Marcille, who was withdrawn for medical reasons.

With Smollett’s departure, 14 recruits remain on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4: Brianna LaPaglia, Mark Estes, Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Kody Brown, Christie Pearce Rampone, Johnny Manziel, Nick Young, Randall Cobb, Chanel Iman, Ravi Patel, and Gia Giudice.

