Jennifer Horton celebrates 40 years in Salem with a look back at her journey on Days of Our Lives, here’s everything to recall

Melissa Reeves as Jennifer Horton (Image via NBC Network)

The October 9 episode of Days of Our Lives delivered a moving and nostalgic tribute, marking Jennifer Horton's four decades in Salem. The central event saw Jennifer, Jack, and Julie gathered to reminisce, setting off a cascade of flashbacks to Jennifer's life.

The narrative of the episode heavily emphasized her legendary relationship with Jack Deveraux, from Jack's classic rain-soaked proposal to their chaotic wedding day, and various memorable moments.

Julie used scrapbooks and family mementos to trigger these reflections. Ultimately, the joy gave way to a somber, tearful moment as Jennifer recalled welcoming their daughter, Abigail.

Remembering her daughter and her fate made her emotional.

Days of Our Lives: Jennifer Horton’s 40 years in Salem

Jennifer Rose Horton was first portrayed by Melissa Reeves, who was cast on October 9, 1985. During this initial run, she became a fan-favorite on Days of Our Lives, and her relationship with Jack Deveraux established them as a daytime supercouple.

Reeves' portrayal of Jennifer Horton's major storylines included her kidnapping by Jack, enduring a devastating assault by Lawrence Alamain, marrying Jack, and giving birth to their daughter, Abigail Johanna.

Through it all, Jack was met with a tragedy and presumed dead. Following this, Jennifer had left Salem for a while.

Anyhow, Jennifer returned to the role on Days of Our Lives some time after that. Her storylines centered on the trauma of Jack being killed by the Salem Stalker, having their second child, Jack Patrick Jr., and another presumed death of Jack before their final family reunion and move to London.

However, further on Days of Our Lives, Reeves was invited back for a recurring guest star role for Alice Horton's tribute, which aired on the June 10, 2010, episode.

Following that, the actress returned permanently to the role in the same year.

Her storylines on Days of Our Lives shifted to include her career as a journalist exposing a human trafficking ring at a women's prison, a flirtatious relationship with Dr. Daniel Jonas, and a temporary divorce from Jack, who had been held prisoner in Afghanistan.

Jennifer and Daniel dated but broke up when Jack returned, leading to an engagement and a second reunion marriage with Jack.

Tragedy struck again in 2012 when Jack died saving their daughter, Abby, from an elevator plunge. Jennifer's life then focused on her relationship with Daniel, which ended with Daniel's death in 2016.

Following the death of Daniel Jonas, Jennifer began a serious relationship with Eric Brady, leading to an engagement, but their romance was cut short by the shocking return of Jack Deveraux at the end of 2017, who was suffering from amnesia.

Jack’s rival, Eve Donovan, quickly seized the opportunity, manipulating the memory-less Jack into marrying her and attempting to destroy the formula that could restore his memories.

However, after the dramatic revelation of the truth and the administration of Dr. Rolf's memory serum, Jack's memories returned, prompting him to instantly divorce Eve, reconcile with Jennifer, and affirm their enduring love by remarrying.

In the recent scenario of Days of Our Lives, as seen, Jennifer and Jack are happily married.

In the recent episode, which aired on October 9, 2025, Jennifer learnt about Chad’s relationship with Cat, which broke her heart.

She further sat with her husband, Jack, and Julie. She took a trip down memory lane, recalling her 40 years in Salem.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.