John Lodge net worth: Fortune explored as Moody Blues guitarist passes away at 82

John Lodge also released some albums as a solo artist (Image via Getty)

Musician John Lodge, 82, died on October 10, 2025. Variety obtained a statement from the family of The Moody Blues guitarist, which first confirmed the news.

The family said that the artist’s smile and kindness will be missed by everyone, alongside his support. The cause of death was not revealed. However, they said that the songwriter was surrounded by those who were close to him, adding that he was a “darling husband”, a father-in-law, grandfather, and brother at the same time.

Notably, Lodge, a veteran of the rock scene for 50 years, boasted a fortune of $18 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Lodge’s tour dates were disclosed through his Instagram handle towards the end of last month. The shows were scheduled from the first week of December this year, and he was supposed to be joined by his band along with Jon Davison.







Apart from that, another post revealed that John Lodge was performing with the Yes Band at their upcoming Fragile Tour. As of now, it remains unknown if the shows will happen as per the finalized dates.

The tribute statement shared on his Facebook page also reads:



“As anyone who knew this massive hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith.”



A link to the music video of Lodge’s single Whispering Angels on his YouTube channel was also added to the social media post. Apart from this, he released some solo projects like Days of Future Passed - My Sojourn.

John Lodge accumulated a lot of wealth from the music industry: Career, albums, and more explained

The Erdington, Birmingham native became a popular face for his association with The Moody Blues for a long time. His official website says that he brought a guitar when he was 16 and later established the group El Riot & the Rebels with his friend Ray Thomas.

John Lodge was then contacted by Ray while serving an apprenticeship in high school, questioning if he had completed his college. Lodge eventually became a part of The Moody Blues with two more members, Mike Pinder and Graeme Edge.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the band released several singles that became successful. The list includes titles such as Candle of Life, Minstrel’s Song, House of Four Doors, Gimme a Little Somethin’, and more. Notably, the credit for the positive response towards these songs was given to the songwriting skills of John Lodge.

The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame around six years ago. They had 16 albums in their credits, starting with The Magnificent Moodies. The group’s third major project, In Search of the Lost Chord, reached on top of the charts.

The band’s next few albums received similar reactions, including On the Threshold of a Dream, To Our Children’s Children’s Children, A Question of Balance, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, Seventh Sojourn, Octave, and Long Distance Voyager.

In between all these, John Lodge started focusing on his solo journey in the musical world, with his debut album, Blue Jays, released in 1975. He released three more projects, starting with Natural Avenue, followed by 10,000 Light Years Ago and Days of My Future Passed - My Sojourn.

Meanwhile, John is survived by his wife Kirsten, alongside two children, Kristian and Emily, and a grandson.