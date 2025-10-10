General Hospital spoilers for the next week from October 13 to 17, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 13, 2025, to October 17, 2025, promise a tense and twist-filled stretch in Port Charles. Sonny Corinthos remains on edge, convinced that Sidwell’s return signals new danger, while Nina finds herself cornered as her lies begin to unravel.

Drew continues with his revenge plot against the Quartermaines, paving the way for another family rivalry, and Anna Devane's investigation culminates in a dramatic arrest that may alter everything.

Meanwhile, Curtis and Portia consider their uncertain future, Cody discovers something startling, and Jason's confession sends shockwaves through his family.

As tensions rise, relationships are tested, from Gio and Emma’s fragile connection to Nathan’s mysterious return, leaving Port Charles residents bracing for fallout.

The week delivers major confrontations, emotional reckonings, and unexpected revelations that will keep viewers on edge.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 13, 2025, to October 17, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025: Sonny on alert and couples face crossroads

Sonny is on high alert as he feels new threats emerging from Sidwell's political maneuvering. At the same time, Kai and Trina play detective as they gather evidence surrounding the incidents.

Chase unleashes his frustrations on Brook Lynn, exposing escalating personal and professional tension.

Drew presses Willow for answers, adding strain to an already fragile situation.

Elsewhere, Curtis and Portia have a serious conversation about their uncertain future, their secret pregnancy adding an emotional layer to their decision-making.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025: Nina is cornered and Willow soubts Michael

Nina comes under fierce scrutiny as proof emerges that demolishes Willow's alibi in Drew's shooting. She is trapped and desperately tries to come clean.

Willow starts having worst-case scenarios about Michael, whose motives become more foggy despite his latest acts of kindness.

At the same time, a captive Ric dreams of Elizabeth, suggesting unresolved emotions from his past.

Sidwell reasserts his dominance, throwing his power around Port Charles, while Ava and Kristina attempt to turn over a new leaf after recent turmoil.

Wednesday, October 15, 2025: Tracy seeks counsel and Cody’s discovery stuns

Tracy seeks legal advice as she deals with the fallout from Monica’s will, while tensions at the Quartermaine mansion continue to grow.

Cody makes a shocking discovery that could alter his course moving forward.

Molly confides in Dante, sharing personal revelations that could shift their dynamics. Meanwhile, Gio forms an unexpected connection as he adjusts to major changes in his living situation.

Elsewhere, Brennan demands answers, adding to the week’s growing tension and uncertainty.

Thursday, October 16, 2025: Jason’s confession and Anna’s realization

Jason has a confession that stuns those around him, furthering the mystery behind his recent behavior.

Anna comes to a shocking conclusion in her continued investigation, possibly bringing her closer to the truth regarding Drew's shooting.

Felicia seeks the help of Elizabeth as she is dealing with personal issues.

Charlotte gets a mysterious threat that keeps her in discomfort, and Cody has an unexpected yet pleasant surprise that brings him a temporary relief from the mayhem.

Friday, October 17, 2025: Carly digs for truth and Nathan confronts Dante

Carly takes matters into her own hands towards the end of the week. She does some digging that could uncover new information about recent crimes in Port Charles.

Britt turns to an ally, asking for a favor that may complicate things further.

Nathan questions Dante, pressing for answers that could clarify his own reappearance and the mysteries surrounding his return.

Brook Lynn feels uneasy as tension builds around her, while Anna seeks out Brennan, determined to get clarity and take decisive action.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.