What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 10, 2025

Friday’s episode of General Hospital (October 10, 2025) delivers major bombshells across Port Charles. Portia receives confirmation that she is seven weeks pregnant, leaving her torn between Curtis and Isaiah as potential fathers.

Michael remains remarkably calm despite evidence against him, while Anna’s newly approved warrant leads to shocking discoveries during a house search.

Drew attempts to manipulate Jordan into targeting Michael, but she sees through his motives and exposes his desperation.

Meanwhile, Sonny confronts both Lulu and ADA Turner, making power plays to protect Michael.

Tracy and Ronnie’s tense feud escalates, and Tracy becomes even more convinced that Ronnie’s inheritance claim is a scam.

As Willow risks everything to see her children, Anna’s search yields a mysterious wrapped bundle. This leads to Liz’s panic and a summons to the police station, hinting that the investigation is far from over.

The episode opens with Tracy walking into the Quartermaine kitchen, catching Ronnie rummaging through the tea. Ronnie tries to make peace, but Tracy is in no mood to listen.

When Ronnie asks about Monica, Tracy lashes out, insisting that Ronnie had no relationship with her sister and accusing her of running a scam.

After Tracy storms out, Michael arrives and checks in with Ronnie, who admits her first night at the mansion was tense. Michael tells her not to let Tracy’s hostility get to her and thanks her for stopping the earlier search warrant.

When Ronnie asks if there is anything to worry about, Michael reassures her and explains the family rift involving Drew, insisting he is at peace with everything.

At the PCPD, ADA Turner visits Anna, and they argue over the “typo” that ruined the original Quartermaine search warrant.

Anna blames Turner, while Turner points out that Anna has already applied for a new one, suggesting she has fresh suspects. They review Willow’s questionable alibi and her familiarity with the Quartermaine estate, including Edward’s gun collection. Turner confirms the new warrant will be ready shortly.

Meanwhile, Drew calls Jordan to his hospital room, hoping to manipulate her into turning suspicion toward Michael and away from Curtis.

He offers to tell the police everything if she helps push for Michael’s arrest. Jordan quickly realizes Drew promised Willow he would get rid of Michael and calls him “sad and pathetic” before walking out.

Across town, Isaiah thinks about his night with Portia when Lucas walks in and teases him about dating. Portia, at the hospital, gets confirmation that she is seven weeks pregnant and flashes back to sleeping with both Curtis and Isaiah.

Shaken, she runs into Jordan and Dr. Navarro but avoids talking.

At Liz’s home, Willow tells Liz she is glad Michael came by earlier. It gave her a chance to clear the air.

After Willow leaves, Portia arrives to confide her pregnancy news and doubts about her marriage, but Anna soon interrupts with a warrant.

Elsewhere, Sonny confronts Lulu over her article on Michael. Lulu insists she just reported facts, while Sonny accuses her of bias and warns her to report Michael’s innocence next.

Later, Tracy presses Lulu for dirt on Ronnie but finds her report useless, fueling her belief that the will is fake.

In the final scenes, Sonny meets ADA Turner privately to warn her that prosecuting Michael could end her career. Jordan updates Curtis on Drew’s failed scheme, and Willow heads to see her kids, despite Drew’s warning that it is a trap.

Meanwhile, Anna’s search uncovers a wrapped bundle, and she shocks Liz by ordering her to come to the station and asking, “Where’s your roommate?”

