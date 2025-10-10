The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from October 13 to 17, 2025

Victor and Victoria Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from October 13 to 17, 2025, Victor continues to pull the strings in his family, but tension grows between him and his sons. Sharon faces more emotional struggles, and Nikki steps up to take control when things start falling apart.

Across Genoa City, relationships are put to the test. Jill makes a big decision that could change her relationship with Billy for good, while Kyle’s race to find Claire before it’s too late creates even more trouble. By the end of the week, old issues come back to the surface, new faces arrive, and shocking secrets leave everyone reeling.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from October 13 to 17, 2025

Monday, October 13: Victor warns Adam

At the start of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor’s influence over Adam grows stronger, but he begins to lose patience with Nick. He gives his son a serious warning that could change everything.

Cane takes advantage of Phyllis’s impulsive side, while Sharon faces another emotional challenge and makes a desperate call for help. By the end, a shocking twist leaves everyone surprised and talking about it.

Tuesday, October 14: A mystery woman makes an entry

Jill makes an important decision about her relationship with Billy that could change their family completely. Kyle is eager to find Claire before she disappears again and takes risky actions to reach her.

Holden’s past comes back when he meets Sienna, a mysterious woman whose arrival brings new drama and secrets to Genoa City.

Wednesday, October 15: Sharon and Nick worry for Noah

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, sad news about their son Noah shocks Nick and Sharon and leaves them struggling to cope.

Nate comforts Victoria, and old feelings between them may resurface. Claire tries to run from her problems, but her plan takes a surprising turn that could change her future.

Thursday, October 16: Tessa and Mariah attempt to reconnect

Nikki shows her strength by stepping up and taking charge when she realizes things are getting out of her hands. Tessa visits Mariah hoping to reconnect, but instead, their talk might bring back old pain and remind them how fragile their relationship still is.

Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon cross paths with a mysterious newcomer, someone connected to the past whose arrival could uncover shocking secrets and change everything.

Friday, October 17: Abbott brothers try to resolve their issues

This week on The Young and the Restless, the Abbott family feud reaches a critical turning point as Jack extends an olive branch to Billy. But can these warring brothers truly bury the hatchet, or will old wounds prove too deep to heal?

Meanwhile, Nick’s relentless search for answers leads him dangerously close to a secret that powerful people want to keep hidden. Elsewhere, Audra is blindsided by a painful ghost from her past, forcing her to confront a chapter she thought was long closed and leaving her future in question. In Genoa City, long-buried secrets are unearthed and fragile bonds are pushed to the breaking point.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

