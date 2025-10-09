What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for October 9, 2025

Jill Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on October 9, 2025, Jack Abbott revealed his plan for revenge against Victor Newman, while Jill Abbott struggled to decide whether to trust Cane Ashby after learning about his family’s shady past.

At Newman Media, Chelsea, Nick, and Adam dealt with the fallout from a shocking expose that could change Genoa City’s business world. Tensions rose as they prepared for the chaos their story might cause.

Meanwhile, Lily Winters confronted Cane over his past mistakes, leaving emotions running high. As truths surfaced, relationships were tested, and Jill encouraged Cane to make things right through honesty and action.

Jill confronts Cane about Colin’s last con

The episode opened with Jill Abbott walking into Cane’s train cabin, where Jack Abbott was having a tense talk with him. After asking Jack to leave, Jill got straight to the point. She wanted to know if Cane knew about Colin Atkinson’s last scam in Nice, which supposedly funded his business.

Cane denied knowing anything about it and said Victor’s claims weren’t reliable. He believed his father had changed before he died. Jill wasn’t sure but hoped Colin had redeemed himself. When Cane admitted that Victor had tried to blackmail him, Jill was upset and asked if he planned to make things right.

Newman Media prepares for chaos

At Newman Media, Adam, Chelsea, and Nick worked on finishing an expose about Cane and his late father. While waiting for Victor’s approval to publish, Chelsea worried about backlash, but Adam assured her the article was legally sound. Nick hoped Jill would recover the AI software Cane had been using.

When Victor finally texted “publish,” everything exploded. Reporters flooded Adam and Chelsea with calls, asking about their source. Chelsea panicked, but Adam stayed calm, trusting their work. Meanwhile, Nick debated flying to Los Angeles to help Sharon and Noah but decided to stay after Adam warned that things in Genoa City were getting worse.

Phyllis gives Daniel romantic advice

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis met Daniel for coffee. Daniel told her he was heading to Boston with Tessa Porter, and Phyllis teased him until he admitted he liked her. She warned him not to chase someone already in love, trying to protect him from heartbreak. Daniel agreed but said he respected Tessa’s relationship with Mariah.

Lily lashes out at Cane

Back at Cane’s cabin, Jill softened after Cane swore on his kids that he hadn’t known about Colin’s last scam. Their tense peace ended when Lily arrived, furious over Newman Media’s article. She accused Cane of betraying their family and said the twins would never forgive him. Jill tried to calm her, but Lily stormed out, leaving Cane heartbroken.

Jill comforted him and urged him to prove himself through actions, not words. She reminded him that redemption was still possible, giving Cane a small sense of hope.

Jack’s dark revelation to Diane

At Jabot, Jack told Diane about his recent talk with Cane. Diane worried about Victor’s power and his efforts to get the AI software. Jack then revealed he planned to use it against Victor. Diane was surprised at first but soon smiled, kissed him, and showed her support for his bold plan.

Lily and Phyllis cross paths again

Later, Lily went to Crimson Lights still upset about Cane and saw Phyllis talking with Daniel. Angry, she accused Phyllis of encouraging Cane’s bad choices. Phyllis was shocked and tried to calm her down, but Lily kept lashing out. A phone call gave Phyllis a quick escape as it was Cane, asking her to come to his cabin right away.

The October 9 episode of The Young and the Restless ended on a tense note, with Cane reaching out to the only person who still seemed to believe in him as new conflicts loomed in Genoa City.

