What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for October 9, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Everything that happened on the October 9, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates

On the October 9, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson spent time and got intimate with each other while Dani seemed to be lost in deep thought regarding the recent passionate kiss that she had shared with her former husband, Bill Hamilton. Meanwhile, Bill called his private investigator and asked him to gather dirt on Andre so that he could use that as leverage against Dani and convince her to leave him. While he was on the call, Hayley Lawson Hamilton, his wife, walked in on him and was angry.

On Beyond The Gates, once Bill learnt that Andre was at Orphey Gene’s, he hurriedly left and lied to Hayley and said that he had a work meeting. Hayley caught his lie soon after when she called Caroline and found out that there was no meeting. Hayley rushed to Dani’s house in search of Bill but ended up not finding him there. The two women ended up verbally attacking each other and ended up getting into a huge altercation.

Meanwhile, at Uptown, Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, spent time with Vanessa McBride and was joined by Doug McBride’s son, Donnell McBride, and Jacob Hawthorne. Joey tried to reassure Donnell that he would be able to cope with the demise of his father, and also shared with him how he had recovered after the death of his own mother. Vanessa kept thinking about coming clean to Donnell and telling him about her illicit relationship with Joey, but was unable to.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Nicole Richardson went over to the Dupree mansion to meet her mother, Anita Dupree, for comfort. Anita comforted her daughter and told her to reach out to people to cope with her divorce from Ted Richardson. At the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Martin Richardson and Bradley Smitty Smith reconciled their marriage.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.

