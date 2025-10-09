Disneyland guest dies after riding Haunted Mansion attraction, officials confirm investigation underway

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 06: General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on April 06, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

A visitor at Disneyland has died after going on the park’s famous Haunted Mansion ride, officials confirmed (as per MSN). The incident happened over the weekend at the Anaheim theme park. Authorities are now investigating what caused the guest’s death.

​Guest’s death confirmed after medical emergency

Reports say that a guest on the Haunted Mansion ride suffered a medical emergency during the visit. Paramedics were called to the scene right away. They gave first aid and later took the person to a nearby hospital. Officials later confirmed that the guest did not survive.

The person’s name and exact cause of death have not been released. The Anaheim Police Department and the Orange County Coroner’s Office are looking into what happened. They are checking whether the guest had a medical condition or if something else caused the emergency.

Park and officials respond

A Disneyland spokesperson said the park is working closely with authorities to find out more about the incident. The spokesperson also shared that staff followed all safety and emergency steps as soon as the situation began.

Officials have said an autopsy will be done to learn the exact cause of death. As part of the review, investigators will also look at ride safety checks and maintenance records to make sure everything was working properly.

Haunted Mansion closed for review

The Haunted Mansion ride has been closed for now while the investigation continues. This is standard practice whenever there’s an emergency in the park. So far, officials have said there’s no sign that the ride itself malfunctioned.

The Haunted Mansion is one of Disneyland’s oldest and most popular rides. It first opened in 1969 and is especially popular during Halloween season because of its spooky theme and storytelling.

​Safety and procedures at Disneyland

Deaths and serious accidents at Disneyland are very rare. The park follows strict safety rules set by the state of California. Every ride is checked regularly by trained engineers and maintenance workers before the park opens each day.

Park staff are also trained to respond quickly in emergencies. Medical teams are always on duty and can reach any area of the park within minutes.

Investigation ongoing

The authorities will release further details once the coroner's report is final. Disneyland officials have apologized to the family of the guest and expressed their sympathy towards the victims. The park remains open as normal, but the Haunted Mansion ride will remain closed until the probe is completed. Officials have not indicated when it will reopen.

Though uncommon, medical emergencies do occur in heavily populated public areas such as amusement parks. Experts indicate such incidents are not always associated with the safety of rides but occasionally are a result of an individual's health conditions. For the time being, officials are concentrating on determining what caused this tragedy. Once the investigation concludes, the Haunted Mansion is set to be reopened after undergoing all routine safety inspections.