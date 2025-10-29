Why did Disneyland Resort lay off 100 cast members? Reasons explained

Disneyland Resort Confirms Layoffs Amid Ongoing Industry Downsizing (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As the entertainment industry continues to face widespread restructuring, Disneyland Resort has confirmed that around 100 cast members across various departments have been laid off. The firm termed the move an organizational realignment to fit the current stage of operations.

Disneyland Resort confirms they have laid off around 100 cast members.



(https://t.co/IKKzDLGjQG) pic.twitter.com/w3FzqW2GY7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 28, 2025

According to one of the Disneyland spokespeople, the company is recalibrating and ready to continue offering quality experiences to its guests as it plans the future. The statement has stressed that the move was about a small number of salaried positions and that employees who were to be affected by the change would be supported and provided with resources in the process.

A Disneyland spokesperson issued the statement to Deadline:

“With our business in a period of steady, sustained operation, we are recalibrating our organization to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests, while positioning Disneyland Resort for the future. As part of this, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a limited number of salaried positions. We are deeply grateful for the contributions of these cast members and are committed to supporting them with care, respect, and resources during this transition.

The layoffs come at a time when Disney is overcoming a range of more general challenges, such as visitor trends and operational changes post-pandemic.

Disneyland balances expansion plans with strategic workforce adjustments

In recent remarks by Disney CEO Bob Iger, the theme parks operated within the U.S. are recording a mild decline in foreign visitors. However, he noted that increased domestic attendance has offset some of that decline. In earlier years, Disney paid a $233 million settlement to a lawsuit filed in court as a class action against Disneyland employees.

The plaintiffs had alleged wage violations under an Anaheim living wage law. In spite of these regulations and functioning difficulties, Disneyland Resort still makes a significant contribution to the financial performance of the company.

In the future, Disney has been progressing according to its long-term growth plan. The company has declared that it will expand the Anaheim park by a total of a billion and a half, which will take place over the next 20 years.

The project will also focus on the development of attractions and new theme areas in order to keep the visitors interested. The new workforce realignment is based on previous layoffs in the broader Disney corporation in 2023 and early 2024.

The entertainment giant keeps adjusting its workforce and operational processes because it is oriented on stability in the long run and changing viewer requirements.