What is the controversy involving Leah Ashe and MeganPlays? Zach Letter drama explored as TikTok kissing videos spark disbelief

Leah Ashe and Zach Letter (Photo: TikTok/@leko6945)

Streamers Leah Ashe, MeganPlays, and Zach Letter are going viral after netizens discovered a kissing video. MeganPlays is married to Zach Letter, YouTuber Aviator Gaming, and has a daughter with him. She was also known for being best friends with Leah.

The three often hung out together and made content. A few days ago, a TikTok video went massively viral, showing Zack and Leah sitting on a bench at Disney World and kissing.

Initially, some netizens claimed the video could have been made with AI. However, some users pointed out that, like the clip, Leah had the same pink highlight in August 2025.

Another TikTok user commented under the video, claiming they saw the two at the haunted mansion line and that they supposedly kissed then.

Leah ashe knew to be messy like her homewrecker fav 😭😭😭#leahashe@LeahAshe you messy for this pic.twitter.com/ZspXUc08Hj — justin (@aestethicow) October 23, 2025

Netizens filled the comment section of Leah Ashe and MeganPlays, mentioning the viral kissing video.

While Leah has not responded, Megan has indirectly brought it up a few times.

She uploaded a TikTok of her making breakfast for her daughter on October 24, 2025. The video is captioned,

"Making breakfast for your toddler when you see the most diabolical heinius disgusting video pop up on your FYP."

In the reply section, the streamer liked the comments, which were seemingly calling out her husband and former best friend.

She also replied to one netizen who said that they had no "shame" in the video. MeganPlays stated that they did not "play it cool" while the affair was happening.

"Like you'd think they would play it cool the same week all this was happening, right?" she wrote.

MeganPlays announced that she is getting a divorce from her husband, Zach Letter

Megan uploaded videos of going out as a single woman and drunk, crying. Then, on October 28, she posted a TikTok video, sharing with her followers that she was getting a divorce.

She acknowledged that her life is public on the internet and stated that she's currently struggling a lot living as a single mother.

MeganPlays said that it was difficult to wake up alone, come home alone, and not have someone to talk to.

The streamer noted that she would love to come online more to interact with her followers and upload daily life vlogs as she had more free time.

Calling the situation "hard" and "life-changing," Megan thanked her supporters for being there for her.

"I had a very public relationship, a public marriage, and a very public life. And now that life is different. I am getting a divorce, I am single moming it, I'm alone for the first time in a long time," MeganPlays said.

She also told netizens not to worry about her daughter, as she takes care of her fully and does not show her online because she is too small.

The content creator ended her video by saying she was in her "rebuilding era" after losing two important people in her life.

Meanwhile, Zach Letter and Leah Ashe have not spoken up about the viral kissing video. Stay tuned for more updates.