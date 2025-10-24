Is Disneyland removing villains from its theme park? Performer playing Evil Queen from Snow White prompts viral speculation

Disneyland has not commented anything about the ongoing rumors (Image via Getty)

Reports of Disneyland removing its popular villain characters have been trending for some time. The rumors sparked concern among Disney fans and park visitors.

However, the news is not true, as Disney has not confirmed anything about the removal of the villains from the theme park. The possibilities of this were speculated due to a TikTok video where a random individual, who appears as the Evil Queen, was heard hinting that the characters might be removed.

The clip started creating headlines on October 24, 2025, and it shows the person being asked by someone about how it would feel when October ends and all the villain characters leave.

The other person stated that she is not leaving, following which the latter said:

“What will you do, Adrian, without me? I know, I’m your absolute favorite, especially now that Maleficent will be gone, too.”

The individual told the other, who was playing the queen, that he would be sad if she left. The former also stated that he will request others to “revolt.” The person appearing as queen responded:

“Well, I’m counting on you, my dear. Next month is coming. Be ready.”

The rumors of villains’ removal from Disneyland also went viral due to a Reddit post, where a user questioned if the news was true. Netizens have continued discussing the matter on social media, and the details shall be revealed only after the company confirms the villain lineup for November this year.

Disneyland has been witnessing some changes: Replacements, shutdowns and more

While Disney has not responded to the ongoing rumors so far, the theme park has been in the headlines for similar reasons. Although the villain characters are not being removed for now, a few other things have been shifted, including Goofy, who was relocated to the Africa section of Animal Kingdom earlier this month.

On the other hand, the Harambe Market has opted for a temporary closure for refurbishment. However, the seating area remains open to everyone. According to Inside the Magic, the market will reopen next year with a new menu and a focus on popular items.

Additionally, Restaurantosaurus will be permanently shut down in February 2026. Due to the ongoing situation, Kusafiri Coffee & Bakery is providing lunch, and the entire area of DinoLand U.S.A. will be replaced with a new space that will showcase everything related to Central and South America. An attraction based on the film Encanto is being added to this location.

An incident inside Disneyland also led to the removal of Moana characters, Hei Hei and Pua, from the spots where they were originally spotted. Disney Fanatic stated that the decision was taken after the guests allegedly took the former. The latest step aimed to prevent any damage and ensure the safety of the attractions.

The villains-themed land will also be a part of the upcoming Magic Kingdom at Disneyland. Imagineers Wyatt Winter and Caroline May said at the D23 this year that the Art Nouveau style of architecture inspires the entire design in Europe, and two attractions will be included.