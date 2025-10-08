The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jill confronts Cane, Lily demands answers, and Nick makes a bold move

Jill Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on October 9, 2025, Jill Abbott decides to take action after discovering troubling news about Cane Ashby’s money, while Nick Newman’s growing frustration pushes him to make a bold choice that could change his future.

The Abbott, Chancellor, and Newman families on The Young and the Restless will face new challenges as the drama grows. Jill’s fight with Cane could reveal hidden truths, and Jack is focused on keeping his family safe. Nick’s rebellious move might bring a fresh start or a risky choice he may regret.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on October 9, 2025

Jill Abbott demands the truth from Cane Ashby

After hearing from Victor Newman that Cane’s fortune might come from his father Colin’s last con, Jill decides she needs to handle things herself. Even though Jill acted like she didn’t fully believe Victor, her reaction showed she was serious.

She confronts Cane and demands the truth about his money and whether it comes from his father’s schemes. Their meeting will be intense, and Jill won’t let Cane make excuses.

Cane will likely say his father’s actions don’t affect him, but Jill isn’t convinced. Their past has been full of love and betrayal, and this clash could change their relationship forever. Sparks are sure to fly as Jill stays focused on finding the truth.

Lily Winters gives Cane a piece of her mind

News about Cane spreads quickly, and Lily Winters isn’t going to stay quiet. She’s been trying to move on from Cane’s past drama, but she’ll be upset to learn he might be back to his old ways. Their meeting could dig up old wounds as Lily wonders if Cane has really changed or is just hiding his lies better.

Lily’s anger also comes from feeling betrayed as she spent years standing up for Cane, only to be caught off guard again. With emotions running high, this encounter could either spark old feelings again or finally close that chapter between them.

Jack Abbott stands his ground for family

While Jill and Lily confront Cane, Jack Abbott is focused on looking out for his family. He has already clashed with Cane and is determined to stop anything that could hurt the Abbott family’s legacy. Jack wants to honor his father, John Abbott’s reputation for integrity, even if it means facing tough business rivals or old friends.

Jack’s determination shows just how personal business can get in Genoa City. His next moves might even put him at odds with Victor again, especially if Newman Enterprises benefits from Cane’s problems.

Nick Newman goes rogue

Nick on The Young and the Restless is feeling frustrated with Newman Enterprises, and his argument with Phyllis Summers at Society pushes him to his limit.

Phyllis’s comment about his privileged upbringing hits hard, and Nick may feel the need to prove himself on his own. Spoilers hint that he could make a big move by either leaving the family business again or starting a new venture.

Nick’s choice could also be connected to Sharon’s trip to Los Angeles with Noah. Caught between family responsibilities and his heart, he might surprise everyone by following his feelings instead of the family name. Whatever happens, Thursday’s episode promises major changes across Genoa City, with dramatic consequences ahead.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus