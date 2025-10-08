What are Charlie Kirk assassination simulators? Kentucky Attorney General sues Roblox over creating “playground” for child predators

Roblox responded to the lawsuit allegations in a lengthy statement (Image via Getty)

Roblox is facing a new lawsuit from Kentucky’s Attorney General, Russell Coleman. The case, which was filed on October 6, 2025, claims that the famous gaming platform does not have any safety methods to save kids from child predators, creating a “playground” for the same, as per the New York Post.

The legal documents also mentioned Charlie Kirk assassination simulators on Roblox, which refer to games featuring a graphic depiction of the political activist’s death. Notably, Kirk was shot dead last month when he appeared at Utah Valley University.

The lawsuit stated that the child predators can easily target anyone as intended, since it is easy to create an account, and users don’t need to follow the process of age verification for the same.

The lawsuit mentioned that the platform’s parental control and filters on the chat rooms are too weak to stop child predators. Furthermore, the lawsuit referred to the platform’s failure to stop certain people from opening more than one account.

The latest case marks the second lawsuit against Roblox after Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill sued the company for similar reasons in August this year. Apart from this, another lawsuit was filed in May 2025, claiming that the company’s two games, Minecraft and Fortnite, were leading to harm and addiction, as stated by the Louisiana Illuminator.

On the other hand, Russell Coleman also repeated in a statement that Roblox was not safe to be used by children. He elaborated by adding:

“For years, Roblox has ignored this crisis so it could continue turning a profit. Our responsibility is to protect Kentucky children from online exploitation by these predators and the companies like Roblox that knowingly facilitate it.”

Roblox responds to the allegations made in Russell Coleman’s lawsuit

While the news of the Kentucky Attorney General’s lawsuit is trending everywhere, Roblox shared a lengthy statement in an email as a response to the accusations, as per ABC News.

The company clarified that there are safety defaults for the young users, and they have restricted messaging for anyone who is under 13. However, it is allowed only when the default setting is changed through parental controls. The platform also opened up about their safety methods by saying:

“We have rigorous safety measures in place from advanced AI models to an expertly trained team of thousands moderating our platform 24/7 for inappropriate content. No system is perfect and our work on safety is never done. We are constantly innovating our safety systems, including adding 100 new safeguards, such as facial age estimation, this year alone.”

Roblox said that inappropriate words are always blocked with the text chat filters. The same method also prevents users under 13 from sharing any personal details along with photos and conversations that are sexual in any manner.

Notably, Russell Coleman’s lawsuit stated that the lack of safety for children violates the Consumer Protection Act of Kentucky. According to ABC News, the lawsuit is seeking a penalty worth $2,000 for every particular violation.