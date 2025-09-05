Roblox to implement new age verification features for all users amid child safety concerns

Roblox has added new features to find the estimated age of anyone using the platform (Image via Getty)

Roblox has decided to extend age estimation technology for all users on September 3, 2025. Notably, the latest announcement intends to prioritize child safety, which has been creating concern for a long time.

The system will be available for users by the end of this year, and it will involve certain steps, such as scanning the pictures of the individuals alongside analyzing the face to discover the estimated age, as per TechCrunch. The outlet stated that multiple lawsuits have been filed against the company related to child safety.

A report by Bloomberg on August 15 this year stated that the shares of Roblox dropped when two lawsuits alleged that the company could not protect young people using the platform.

Liz Murrill, the Louisiana Attorney General, was also one of those who filed a lawsuit, claiming that the platform is used by anonymous individuals to target children. Liz also revealed the same through her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), where she described Roblox as a “breeding ground” for sex predators, and wrote:

“Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger poised to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home.”

Multiple lawsuits were filed against Roblox last month, alleging that children who were less than eight years old were being targeted on the platform, where a few of them were forced to send explicit pictures.

Roblox age estimation technology: Latest steps and other details explained

Roblox chief safety officer Matt Kaufman shared a lengthy statement on their website, announcing the arrival of the age estimation technology. The statement mentioned that the new step will allow users to access everything that is “developmentally appropriate.”

Matt said that they aim to create a platform for all age groups, and they are expecting other platforms to follow the same step for everyone’s safety. The statement explained the latest technology by saying:

“Using a combination of facial age estimation technology, ID age verification, and verified parental consent, this process will provide a more accurate measure of a user’s age than simply relying on what someone types in when they create an account. With this information, we’ll also launch new systems designed to limit communication between adults and minors unless they know each other in the real world.”

The statement reads that the company has been making certain changes to its policies and tools for some time. They said that multiple initiatives have been taken since the beginning of this year for users’ safety, like the launch of an AI system called Roblox Sentinel, which can help to find the signs of child endangerment without delay.

Furthermore, the company said that the “avatar detection model” is being updated to find anyone breaking the rules. They have even expanded their experience guidelines, which will restrict social hangout experiences and playing anything unrated. The age limit for restricted experiences has also been increased to 18.

“Roblox proactively monitors all text chat on the platform, prevents user-to-user image sharing, and has default settings designed to prevent users younger than 13 from using private chat or voice chat. We also filter public chat to block inappropriate content. Roblox provides parental controls so families can customize default settings to what they feel is best for their child,” the statement says.

Apart from that, the company also stated that they have resources for parents, which will assist them in speaking about internet safety to their children. Roblox said that they are additionally offering tools that allow parents to know about their child’s activity on the platform.