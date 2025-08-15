How old is David Baszucki? Age, wife, children and more about Roblox CEO amid Schlep ban controversy

Roblox CEO David Baszucki on July 9, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Image via Getty)

David Baszucki, the 62-year-old CEO of Roblox, finds himself in the midst of a raging controversy on the internet after the gaming platform banned one of its users.

Baszucki founded Roblox, which is headquartered in San Mateo, California, in 2004, alongside Erik Cassel. The tech CEO, who studied electrical engineering at Stanford University, is also the founder of investment firm Baszucki Group and is a member of the board of The Paley Center for Media, according to his LinkedIn.

Baszucki founded the Baszucki Group along with his wife, Jan Ellison Baszucki, who currently serves as the President of the group, as per its website. Jan, who served as a marketing executive in the Silicon Valley, also founded and leads Metabolic Mind, a non-profit organization catering to concerns related to mental health.

As a writer, Jan has penned a novel titled, A Small Indiscretion in addition to writing for publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Writer’s Digest and The New York Times.

According to the Baszucki Group website, Jan and David Baszucki are parents to a son and three daughters.

The couple’s son’s journey with bipolar disorder and his recovery through metabolic treatment is the focus of Jan’s upcoming memoir.

Why is David Baszucki, the CEO of Roblox, mired in controversy?

The gaming platform and virtual universe Roblox banned one of its users, a YouTuber who goes by the name of Schlep. Schlep is a 22-year-old online creator who gained popularity for exposing predatory behavior of fellow users on the platform.

As per Forbes, Roblox issued a statement in which the company presented its rationale behind the ban. Roblox, in its statement, acknowledged that vigilante users of the platform meant well, but the company went on to argue that the activities of such well-intentioned users mirrored the activities of the predators themselves. Roblox said,

“While seemingly well-intentioned, the vigilantes we’ve banned have taken actions that are both unacceptable and create an unsafe environment for users. Similar to actual predators, they often impersonated minors, actively approached other users, then tried to lead them to other platforms to have s*xually explicit conversations (which is against our Terms of Use).”

After it received backlash for its decision to ban Schlep on the grounds described above, Roblox gave more details about the thinking process that contributed to its decision to ban vigilante users. The company added,

“Accurate, timely reporting from our community is important. Reporting through the appropriate channels, including our custom-designed reporting tools, immediately and with as much specific information as possible is the best way to help us remove bad actors from Roblox. These reporting tools are designed to capture key metadata and details that cannot be captured from an email or screenshot and enable faster, more effective reviews and more thorough reporting to law enforcement, when warranted.”

Roblox, in its statement, acknowledged that it has been monitoring vigilante activity on the platform for a while. According to the company, despite the good intentions, the activities of vigilante users bypass the safety measures put up by Roblox for its users.

The company claimed that by luring users to other websites and platforms where they can bypass safety measures and indulge in lewd conversations in fact creates a unsafe environment that can exploited by actual predators.