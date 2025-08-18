Online petition calling for the removal of Roblox CEO gains over 100K signatures in a week

David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox (Image via Getty)

Calls for the resignation of gaming platform Roblox CEO, David Baszucki, have intensified after a petition asking for his removal gained more than 100,000 signatures. Users are making their frustration known with regard to what they call the company’s lacklustre response to strengthening measures for the protection of children on the platform.

Alleging that the company has failed to put adequate measures in place to check children’s exposure to harmful content and predatory behavior, the change.org petition states that it wants Roblox to prioritize the safety of young users. The petition, started by a user named MrMhGaming, states,

“Roblox is supposed to be a safe and creative space for children. But under the leadership of CEO David Baszucki, that safety has been repeatedly compromised. Instead of prioritizing the protection of young users, Roblox Corporation continues to allow harmful and exploitative behavior to thrive on its platform — with little accountability or transparency. Children are being exploited and exposed to dangerous content, all while Roblox’s executive leadership turns a blind eye. If nothing changes, this pattern of negligence will continue — and more children will be hurt. This is not just about poor leadership. This is about child safety.”

The petition shared that as CEO, the responsibility for maintaining transparency rests on David Baszucki, under whose leadership Roblox has failed to act on critical child safety issues. The petition explained its claims by adding,

“Yet under his direction, Roblox has: Failed to act quickly against predators and abusers — multiple reports of abuse have surfaced, and in many cases, predators have remained on the platform for weeks or longer, even after being reported. This delay puts children at further risk…Meanwhile, innocent users and creators are being unfairly banned by automated moderation tools. Roblox’s safety systems are broken — and leadership is doing nothing to fix them.”

The petition to remove David Baszucki as CEO of Roblox also highlights the company’s treatment of whistleblowers

Roblox came under fire recently for banning a YouTuber named Schlep, who calls himself a “predator hunter.” As per The Independent, Schlep had led to six arrests of alleged predators, accused of preying on children on Roblox. The company also sent a cease and desist letter to Schlep for violating Roblox’s official moderation channels, noted the news outlet.

While the change.org petition did not refer to Schlep by name, it did allude to Roblox’s punishment of whistleblowers, claiming,

“Instead of listening to the community and acting on their concerns, Roblox has reportedly silenced or banned users who try to raise awareness. This shows a complete disregard for transparency and public accountability.”

Accusing the company and Baszucki of ignoring repeated calls to strengthen measures to protect children on the platform, the petition added,

“Even as lawsuits mount and public criticism grows, Roblox has failed to provide clear answers or take meaningful steps to improve child safety. Baszucki's public statements remain vague and corporate — while real harm continues.”

In addition to the petition gaining steam, Roblox is also facing a flurry of lawsuits, which echo the claim that the gaming platform has not put adequate systems in place to protect children against s*xual predators. As per the Los Angeles Times, one of the latest complaints, which has been filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that a 10-year-old child was s*xually abused by a predator on the platform.